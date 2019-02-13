Digital Trends
Photography

Nikon brings a classic workhorse lens to the Z series with new 24-70mm f/2.8 S

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 4
nikon nikkor 24 70mm s lens announced pbs z24 70 f2 8s lcd
Nikon
nikon nikkor 24 70mm s lens announced sealing z24 70 2 8
Nikon
nikon nikkor 24 70mm s lens announced z7 70 2 8 front34l
Nikon
nikon nikkor 24 70mm s lens announced all nikkorzlenslineup
Nikon

The 24-70mm f/2.8 is a workhorse lens favored by many photographers for its useful zoom range that combines both wide-angle and telephoto perspectives with a fast f/2.8 aperture — and now Nikon is bringing one to its mirrorless Z series cameras. Nikon unveiled the new Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S on February 13, updating a classic focal length with new optics and enhanced custom controls. The professional lens won’t come cheap, with an MSRP of $2,300, but that actually puts it about $100 less than Nikon’s DSLR version of the lens.

Thanks to characteristics inherent to the Z mount, Nikon says the Z 24-70 offers improved sharpness and is also a bit shorter than the comparable F mount lens. The 24-70mm is the largest aperture zoom for the young Z series, following two f/4 zooms, including another 24-70mm. Where the f/4 version offers a more compact solution, the larger f/2.8 model will perform better in low light and produce a shallower depth of field thanks to the wider aperture.

With this lens, Nikon is also introducing a new coating called ARNEO, which is used alongside Nikon’s more traditional Nano Crystal Coating to reduce flare and ghosting. ARNEO, Nikon says, works better on combatting flare from light coming into the lens at vertical angles, which is often caused my light sources within the image frame.

The lens is constructed with 17 elements in 15 groups, yet it is roughly 25-percent lighter and 18-percent shorter than its DSLR equivalent 24-70mm f/2.8 ED VR F-mount lens. The Z-mount lens can be built lighter thanks in part to not needing an optical stabilization system, as Z-mount cameras have sensor-shift stabilization built into the bodies. Autofocus is achieved with what Nikon calls a Multi-Focus System, in which the lens moves two element groups at once for faster performance focusing as well as better focus on close subjects. Nikon says the focus motor is also quiet and prevents focus breathing, allowing the lens to be used for video work as well.

nikon nikkor 24 70mm s lens announced f28 01 av 8630 a3
Sample image from the new Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens. Ami Vitale / Nikon

The new lens also builds in several novel design features. While earlier S lenses introduced a focus ring that can be customized to different controls, the 24-70mm has a custom control ring that’s completely separate from the focus ring, similar to what Canon is doing with its EOS R lenses. Additionally, an information panel displays either aperture and focal length or focus distance and depth of field directly on the lens. There’s also lens function (L.Fn) button that gives photographers an additional shortcut to commonly used functions, with up to 20 different programmable options. The lens is slated for release this spring.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

Nikon will bring eye-detection autofocus to the Z6 and Z7 in May
canon eos rp review xxl 2
Product Review

Canon democratizes full-frame with the EOS RP, but keep your expectations low

At just $1,300, the RP is Canon's least expensive full-frame camera yet, but it was born into a world of high-end, high-cost lenses where it doesn't yet feel at home.
Posted By Daven Mathies
nikon z6 z7 firmware update ces 2019 4
Photography

Nikon will bring eye-detection autofocus to the Z6 and Z7 in May

An upcoming firmware update will bring Eye AF to the Nikon Z6 and Z7 -- along with improved autofocus performance in low light. The update will also give the cameras support for the CFexpress format.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
olympus mzuiko 12 200mm lens announced m zuiko digital ed f3 5 6 3 0007 rightside tele copy
Photography

Olympus packs an enormous zoom ability in its latest interchangeable lens

The Olympus Digital ED M.Zuiko 12-200mm F/3.5-6.3 has the widest zoom range of any interchangeable lens with a 16.6x zoom. The lens, which covers a 24-400mm equivalent, is also weather sealed.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
GoPro Fusion review
Photography

New software allows GoPro Fusion to capture Google Street View

Thanks to a new software program, the GoPro Fusion can now capture footage for Google Street View. Panoskin TrailBlazer is a new program that uses the Fusion GPS to map footage onto Google Street View.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally recovers from its redesign — so here comes an Android update

Snapchat's drop in users after launching a controversial redesign has finally stagnated. During the fourth quarter and 2018 earnings report, Snapchat shared that the company is rolling out an Android update designed to increase performance.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet flectr 360 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hi-viz bike reflectors and a tiny flashlight

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses -- something no phone…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
public domain images
Photography

Flickr to drop the ax on free users, will begin deleting old photos in March

With SmugMug's acquisition of the photo-sharing site Flickr, the company announced that free users would be losing 1TB of storage, being limited to 1,000 photos. Soon, the company will begin deleting photos of users who are over the limit.
Posted By Michael Archambault
how to make a background transparent in photoshop
Photography

Here’s how to make a background transparent in Photoshop

Photoshop has no shortage of tools for selecting an object and removing a background, but knowing when to use which tool can be a bit confusing. Here are the basic steps for putting Photoshop's select and mask tools to work for you.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how a usb drive found in seal poop got reunited with its owner leopard sea hydrurga leptonyx paradise bay antarctica
Computing

USB drive survives two years in seal poop before being reunited with its owner

Scientists inspecting seal poop that had been collected and frozen two years earlier were surprised to discover a USB drive inside it. After finding photos and videos on the device, they set about trying to locate its owner.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos black beach iceland
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
adobe lightroom detail enhance ai hdr pano and merge howto copy
Photography

Using A.I., Lightroom can now boost the resolution of RAW photos

Need to eek a bit more resolution out of a RAW file? Adobe Lightroom and Camera Raw can help with a new feature called Detail Enhance. The tool uses A.I. in the demosaicing process to enhance details and reduce artifacts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
transfer photos iphone mac pc macbook
Photography

Tight on space? Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer

Never lose any of your cherished selfies or family vacation photos from your iPhone again by learning how to transfer photos from your iPhone to a computer, whether you want to use a cable or wireless transfer.
Posted By Gannon Burgett