Nikon is continuing to push forward with the Z series, adding two new lenses to the rapidly growing lineup of mirrorless optics. On Tuesday, February 11, Nikon unveiled the Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and the Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S lenses. Both are full-frame lenses but can be used with the crop-sensor Z 50 with a crop factor applied to the focal length.

The Z 24-200mm is one of the more budget-friendly options in the now thirteen lens Z family, packing 8.3x zoom in a $900 lens. The f/4-6.3 aperture is part of that price point, offering a bit less light for a bit less cash. The aperture is the narrowest full-frame lens so far in the Z family that also includes optics like the f/.95 Noct.

Despite the price — and the Z 6 and Z 7 already having built-in stabilization — the lens builds in five stops of vibration reduction. That can be used together with the Z 6 and Z 7’s in-body system, or to add stabilization to the crop-sensor Z 50.

The lens is built with two aspherical elements, two ED elements, and one aspherical ED element, along with Nikon’s relatively new ARNEO coating for fighting flare. Nikon says that design helps fight distortion, color bleeding, and flare. Those components are wrapped up in a lens body totaling around 20 ounces. The lens is also sealed against dust and splashes.

The Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S sits on the opposite end of the Z lens family, as a pro-level prime. Nikon claims excellent detail, sharpness, and depth of field — but if the 20mm is anything like other Z primes that we’ve tested, that’s probably a more than fair statement.

Built with three ED elements and Nano Crystal coating, the lens uses nine aperture blades for rounded bokeh and Nano Crystal Coating to fight flare. For video, Nikon says the lens offers silent autofocus and smooth controls while eliminating focus breathing.

The S in the name means that the lens is built for pro-quality images on the inside while using weather-sealing on the exterior. The control ring is also customizable.

The Nikon Z line already has a 24mm and 35mm, but the new lens is the widest prime lens in the series so far, with one 14-30mm zoom lens and a 160-50mm DX lens reaching wider. Nikon says the lens is ideal for tasks like astrophotography, landscapes, interiors, and environmental portraits.

The Nikon Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S lens will be available next month, listing at about $1,050. The Nikon Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-5.6 won’t be available until April but will list for around $900.

