Amazon drops price on select Sigma Art lens for Mother’s Day

Now through May 20, Sigma is running Mother’s Day specials on select lenses, including the 85mm F1.4 Art that is one of the best portrait lenses we’ve ever tested. While the Sigma deal is good for $100 off, bringing the lens to $1,099, you can also find it on Amazon for as low as $910 in Nikon F-mount form. Canon shooters can pick it up for a bit more, at about $933 for the EF-mount version, while Sony users will need to shell out $1,039 for the E-mount model. (Those versions are eligible for Amazon Prime, while the Nikon version is not, but does offer free standard shipping.)

It’s unclear how long the additional savings will last — most other retailers are only applying the $100 Sigma rebate, although some, like Walmart, are also selling the lens in the $950 range. This is a great price on a lens that already offered superior value at its full retail price of $1,199, with performance that rivaled first-party lenses costing much more. The Nikon 85mm f/1.4G, for example, costs about $1,450 right now, while Sony’s 85mm f/1.4 G Master is just shy of $1,800.

More on Sigma’s Art Line

sigma 85mm 14 dg hsm art review 1 4 sample
Hillary Grigonis/Digital Trends

Sigma’s Art line has a reputation for providing professional image quality at relatively affordable prices. We’re big fans of the series and have been impressed with every prime Art lens we have tested (if a bit less impressed with the zooms, but even they still offer good value). With the 85mm Art, we noted its extreme sharpness even wide open at f/1.4, beautiful out-of-focus blur, and pleasing colors.

For a more technical analysis, DxOMark rated the Sigma 85mm higher than any other lens it has ever tested, with excellent scores for sharpness, vignetting, and chromatic aberration. It likely out-resolved the 36-megapixel Nikon D800E it was tested on, making it a great choice for today’s high-resolution cameras. It even edged out the Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4, a lens that costs nearly $4,000.

In short, this lens is a steal at any price, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up a high-quality portrait lens, this might be the time to make your move. Whether you’re a professional photographer or just want better pictures of your kids this Mother’s Day, you can’t go wrong with the Sigma 85mm F1.4 Art.

