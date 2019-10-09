After stealing the title for the world’s smallest, lightest, full-frame camera in July, Sigma is adding one more reason to consider the new Sigma Fp — price. After announcing the camera over the summer, Sigma finally shared the missing pieces to the new camera — the price and availability. The 24.6-megapixel full-frame camera will start selling later this month for a $1,899 body-only list price or $2,199 for the kit.

While $1,899 isn’t spare change by any stretch of the imagination, the list price puts the new entry into the exponentially growing full-frame mirrorless category at a competitive price point. In comparison, the list price — excluding any sales — of the Nikon Z 6 and Sony A7 III sits $100 higher and the Canon EOS R $400 higher.

The Sigma Fp isn’t the cheapest full-frame mirrorless — that title goes to the Canon EOS RP and its truncated features for current models, and the original Sony A7 for photographers who don’t mind picking up a body that’s a few years old. But the Fp does sit below most of the current entry-level options.

Housing a 24.6-megapixel sensor, the Sigma Fp is the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless yet, weighing about 13 ounces. That lightweight champion of the world title doesn’t come without a few sacrifices, though. The Sigma Fp doesn’t have an electronic viewfinder, there’s no grip to speak of, no hot-shoe slot, and a minimal control scheme.

What the Sigma Fp lacks in ergonomics and extras it aims to make up for in extra features built inside the small body. For videographers, the Fp can capture 12-bit RAW footage over USB and add an in-camera teal and orange color profile. While the lack of a grip may be bad for hand-holding, some videographers may see it as a perk for using with stabilizers and drones.

The Fp also boasts an 18 fps burst speed, though with only an electronic shutter. The camera body uses L-mount lenses as part of the L-mount alliance.

The boxy design and lack of a viewfinder and hot shoe will likely only appeal to a specific subset of users. But, users aren’t paying extra for what’s not there, as is the case with a number of compact cameras that demand a premium because of the small size.

The Sigma Fp begins shipping on October 25. Along with the $1,899 body-only price, the camera will also be paired with the Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens for $2,199.

