Sigma’s updated firmware promises faster autofocus with your MC-11 adapter

When Sigma announced its MC-11 lens adapter, the device that allows users to connect Sigma’s Canon-mount lenses to Sony mirrorless cameras with full functionality, the industry was flooded with excitement over the possibility of an adapter that did not suffer from a big performance hit like other adapters on the market. Unfortunately, it did not quite work out as well as most hoped.

Since the release, Sigma made improvements to the MC-11 adapter, or mount converter as Sigma insists on calling it, the latest of which was released on Wednesday. In that release, Sigma is promising a couple of really big things: Improved AF performance across the board and increased image stabilization performance when using the SA-E version (Sigma Mount to Sony Mount) of the adapter. Though given the relatively low popularity of Sigma’s cameras, chances are you have the Canon to Sony version — if you have one.

Updating the firmware is a simple process as well. The first step is making sure that your version of Sigma Optimization Pro is updated to the latest version (1.4.1 on Windows, 1.4.0 on Mac), then connect the Sigma USB dock to your computer. Then attach your MC-11 to the USB dock, check for updates, and then follow the on-screen process to upgrade to the latest firmware — which is version 1.05.

Once that is complete, you should see the benefits of improved performance the next time you use the adapter. These performance improvements were not the only additions in this firmware though, Sigma also added support for some of its latest releases, such as the 14mm F1.8 DG HSM and 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM.

The MC-11 is currently priced at $249 and interested individuals can take a look at Sigma’s website to get all of the detailed technical specs and information about it. Additionally, Sigma has a complete listing of the 21 lenses that now compatible with the MC-11, something you may want to check out before buying one. Sigma’s CEO has also noted that the company is working on future native full-frame Sony mount lenses.

Full details about this latest MC-11 firmware update are also available over on the Sigma support page, the place you want to check if you need to update your MC-11.