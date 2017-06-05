Sony is developing its latest Hollywood camera and it is a full-frame sensor

Why it matters to you The cameras behind the blockbuster hits of 2019 could be under development right now, following a trend toward larger full-frame sensors.

Sony’s pro-level cinema cameras will be getting a full-frame upgrade — the company is currently developing a next-generation CineAlta digital motion picture system designed for video pros. Sony shared the development of the new 4K camera system during the Cine Gear Expo in Las Vegas, announcing the development on Friday.

While many cinema cameras use a Super 35 format sensor, the industry is trending toward full-frame sensors, often using the larger sensors of DSLRs and mirrorless cameras for the task. Sony is answering that trend with a completely redesigned sensor, made just for the CineAlta line. The new addition is expected to use a newly developed full-frame 36 by 24 mm sensor. That sensor will support 4K in Super 35, 4:3 Anamorphic, and 4K spherical aspect ratios. Sony says the new sensor will offer “exceptional image quality.”

The CineAlta Camera system is being researched and developed with help from creative professionals such as directors, cinematographers, and digital imaging technicians, Sony says. “Through the implementation of features demanded by the industry, Sony is demonstrating its commitment to innovation and the creative freedom needed for feature filmmaking and production,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Despite the new sensor, the video will be compatible with the Sony 16 bit RAW and XAVC video workflow. The new line will include a number of new accessories, as well as supporting current extras, including the DF-EL200 Full HD OLED Viewfinder, AXS-R7 Recorder, the AXS-CR1, and the AR1 card reader along with AXS and SxS memory cards. Industry analysts also expect the camera could be compatible with a wide variety of lenses, including classic glass.

Sony is considered a pioneer for motion picture video equipment after launching the first 24p digital system, the HDW-F900, the first RGB recording system (HDC-F950 and SRW-1) and the Super 35mm digital camera (F35). Current Cine Alta produces raised the bar for the industry, Sony says, with contributions to 3D 4K and HDR.

The latest addition to the CineAlta line is currently under development, with a possible launch in early 2018.