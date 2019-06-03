Share

Eyeing a full-frame camera? The prices on a handful of Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras just got a little sweeter with the Step Up to Sony sales event, which runs in the U.S. through June 22. The sale discounts four of Sony’s most popular mirrorless cameras, with prices starting at $900.

The most affordable on the list, the Sony A7 II — one generation older than the current Sony a7 III — makes it possible to pick up a full-frame camera with a lens for $1,000. Photographers who already have a Sony E-mount lens (or want a lens other than the kit) can pick up the body only for $900. The older version isn’t as fast and has a shorter battery life, but still can capture some excellent images, particularly for the price point.

Toss in another $500 and you can pick up more detail with the higher-resolution Sony A7R II for $1,500 ($500 off). That extra investment means you’ll get a 42.2-megapixel full-frame sensor that is also capable of 4K video. Autofocus is good and five-axis image stabilization is included.

Sony also offers the better A7R III available, but you’ll spend $1,100 more to get the faster burst, improved focus and stabilization, and extended battery life of the current model. The Sony A7R III is also part of the sale with a $600 discount, putting the full-frame camera at $2,600. Moving up means better performance and a longer battery life, to name a few differences. The camera may last longer — it may be a long time before a future mirrorless offers enough features to make it worth an upgrade.

For the fastest performance, the 20 fps Sony A9 is $1,000 off, bring the price of the action-focused camera down to $3,500. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a discount that steep on this camera, and it certainly makes Sony’s fastest full-frame mirrorless look even better. While the A9 is now more than a year old, no other camera has yet to dethrone Sony’s fast 20-fps burst mode, no-blackout viewfinder, and a 693-point autofocus system that’s designed for action.

The Step Up to Sony event continues through June 22, with prices good at any authorized Sony dealer in the U.S. For more deals visit our curated best tech deals page.

