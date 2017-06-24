Forget the lens swaps, Tamron’s latest lens covers 18-400mm for $649

Why it matters to you Using an aperture range similar to a kit lens and a not-so-bad price, Tamron's latest lens does the work of three traditional lenses in one.

Hate lens swaps? Tamron’s latest lens probably has it covered. Tamron just launched the 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD lens, which the company describes as the world’s first ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens because of the widest yet zoom range. The lens is compatible with APS-C DSLRs with a Canon EF and Nikon F mount options.

The lens covers a zoom range that traditionally requires three lenses, a standard zoom like most kit lenses, a mid-range zoom and a telephoto. Tamron’s latest lens covers the widest range for APS-C cameras yet — equivalent to a 22.2x zoom — and still manages to maintain an aperture that’s common for kit lenses, with the aperture topping out at f/5.6 at full zoom.

The lens is designed with 16 glass pieces in 11 groups, including low dispersion and aspherical lens elements that help reduce chromatic aberrations and distortion. Tamron says the lens offers excellent quality throughout the zoom range. And if that zoom range isn’t versatile enough, the lens isn’t bad at close-ups either with a 1:2.9 magnification ratio for macro.

Vibration compensation is included, a big plus for the telephoto use of the lens as well as low light shots at any focal length. The stabilization system is rated for 2.5 stops. Tamron says the lens’ high/low torque autofocus motor produces both accurate and quiet autofocusing.

Despite essentially covering what typically requires two to three lenses, the lens weighs in at about a pound and a half and comes in at less than five inches long. The lens is also sealed against moisture and dust.

Tamron is a third-party lens company that has been designing lenses with wider than average zoom ranges since launching a 28-200mm lens in 1996.

“Packed in a light, compact body is Tamron’s accumulated knowledge and experience for all-in-one zoom lenses, including the most advanced optical and mechanical designs, an HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive) for the AF system and the Vibration Compensation system,” the company said. “Photographers can now enjoy wide-angle to ultra-telephoto photography using one lens, which is ideal for travel photography and eliminates the need to carry extra lenses.”

Tamron’s latest lens is expected to launch on July 20. Despite the wide zoom range, the lens is still budget-friendly with a $649 list price.