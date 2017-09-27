Tenikle is a super-versatile flexible tripod that sucks (in a good way)

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a multi-functional tripod for your smartphone, GoPro, or other device, the Tenikle could be it.

The Tenikle is a small tripod with flexible arms that let you wrap it around an object when you go to take a photo so you can get everyone (yes, that means you, too) in the shot.

If that sounds a lot like the popular Joby GorillaPod, you’d be right. But the Tenikle also features multiple suckers that provide extra security and stability, and can hold your smartphone in place, too, when you go to take a photo.

The Tenikle is impressive for both its versatility and speedy set-up process. Besides acting as a regular tripod for taking snaps, you can also use it as a GoPro mount, selfie stick, car mount, and guitar stand. It also works as a stand for your smartphone if you’re watching videos or simply want to prop it up.

The all-important suction cups “stick strong, easily, and for long periods of time,” so your pricey smartphone should be just fine when you attach it to a Tenikle wrapped around a bar or post some way off the ground. Greater peace of mind can be had with the solid phone mount (also useful if your phone case doesn’t like the suckers) that comes with the optional Shutterbug Kit. The kit also offers a GoPro adapter, Bluetooth selfie clicker, and a screw adapter to help you attach even more devices.

Another great feature is its portability — the Tenikle rolls up into a little ball so you can pop it in your pocket or bag till you need it.

Described by its creator, Hans Dose, as “a 3-legged accessory that looks like a starfish and an octopus had a one night stand,” the Kickstarter project has blasted through its $15,000 funding target and is getting close to raising $100,000 for an imminent October launch.

The Tenikle has just a couple of days left to run on Kickstarter, though there are still some early-bird deals left if you’re real quick. If you have to wait for its general release, you’ll find it with a $25 price tag.

With a career in graphic design and being “a lover of all things creative,” Dose says on his Kickstarter page that he was keen to design the Tenikle all by himself, throwing his heart and soul into the project.

“I learned 3D CAD software, designed the product, wrote a patent, 3D printed molds, tested different materials, learned mold-making, created almost 100 different prototypes in my tiny garage, built a website, found a U.S. manufacturer, got a business loan to purchase the molds, and filmed/edited the videos with my best friend from high school,” the inventor said.