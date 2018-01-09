Live-stream in real 4K virtual reality with the new Vuze+ prosumer camera

The Vuze virtual reality camera is encroaching on pro-level territory. Humaneyes on Tuesday debuted the Vuze+ VR Camera — an updated version of the company’s prosumer VR camera that adds live-streaming, add-on lenses, and a sturdier build — at the Consumer Electronics Show. Humaneyes says the Vuze+ is the first prosumer VR camera to give users all of the tools for both capturing and sharing VR from one brand’s ecosystem.

The Vuze+ adds custom lenses and a spacial mic for enhanced quality.

Like the original Vuze, the new model uses four sets of lenses, each pair offset similar to human eyes, to capture 3D content and take basic 360 content into the virtual reality space. Unlike its predecessor, the Vuze+ can be used with custom lenses for enhanced quality, while the spatial microphone improves audio quality. Physically, the body is sturdier and the water and dust protection has also been improved, according to the company.

Now, 3D video can also be live-streamed in 4K to compatible services, including Facebook, YouTube, Periscop,e and other RTMP live platforms. Owners of the older Vuze can also add live-streaming with a $199 accessory, available now for Windows (MacOS users will have to wait until later this year).

Both the Vuze+ and the original will gain new features with an update to the Vuze Camera App. The change allows users to access full manual controls as well as a live preview — a feature we noted was lacking in the review of the original. The update also brings time-lapse mode and a 60 frames per second option when shooting in 2D. In-app stitching and sharing options are also part of the update.

Humaneyes is also launching Humaneyes Zone, a platform designed to allow anyone, even those without web development experience, to create a personalized web home for their VR content. With it, users won’t have to rely on third-party video services to share their work. Web pages made in Humaneyes Zone are compatible with any browser, as well as smartphone VR headsets. The first two months are free; users can continue using the service for prices starting at $10 a month or $100 a year.

The Humaneyes Vuze+ will retail for $1,119, with the original remaining at $799.