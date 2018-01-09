Western Digital launches wireless SSD, ‘world’s fastest’ 256GB flash drive at CES

Under both its WD and SanDisk brands, Western Digital has released three new products at CES, including a wireless SSD, a compact rugged SSD, and a high-capacity USB drive.

First up is Western Digital’s new WD My Passport Wireless SSD. Taking inspiration from its past SSDs, this version ups the ante with an integrated SD card slot. Capable of read speeds up to 65MB/s, the device features a one-touch copy button for easy off-loading of photos and videos from cameras.

Once safely backed up onto the device, photos, videos, and other content can be accessed wirelessly using its 802.11ac WiFi connection. Once connected to your mobile device, you can access, edit, and save photos and video directly from the My Passport without the need for a cable.

Western Digital claims a 10-hour battery life when used continuously, which should be more than enough for a day of heavy activity. If you’re in a pinch, you can also use the 6,700mAh battery inside as a means to charge your smartphone or tablet using the integrated USB 3.0 port.

Pricing ranges from $250 for the 250GB model to $800 for the 2TB model.

The next product on the docket is the USB-C SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. This pocket-sized SSD features read speeds up to 550MB/s and capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB. The device has an IP55 rating, which essentially means it can take abuse in the form of light rain, dust, and drops without skipping a beat. Prices start at $100 for the 250GB version and top out at $700 for the 2TB version.

Last up is the SanDisk Ultra Fit. Western Digital claims this is the world’s smallest 256GB USB flash drive. Barely large enough to see when plugged in, the Ultra Fit has read speeds up to 130MB/s and works with both USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports.

It comes in various prices and capacities, ranging from $22 for the 16GB model and up to $150 for the 256GB model. There’s also a 1TB prototype model of the Ultra Fit floating around at CES, but there’s no information on when it will see the light of day.