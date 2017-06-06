Close to the Metal Ep. 46: How close is MacOS to Apple’s Core?

You’ll have to forgive us for not being more excited about Apple’s MacOS related announcements yesterday. Despite Tim Cook referring to the Mac computers as Apple’s “heart and soul,” they haven’t seen the amount of love or attention to detail the iPhone and iPad lines have over the past few years. The OLED Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro came at the cost of battery life and competitive pricing, and made the MacBook Air look even more dated.

With recent updates to the portable Mac systems, yesterday’s WWDC keynote focused instead on improvements to the iMac all-in-one desktops, but it wasn’t anything revolutionary. The systems have the same design and footprint, with changes under the hood meant to keep the systems in line with Apple’s recent initiatives.

That, alongside only modest, and somewhat confusing updates, to MacOS, leave us wondering just how close these systems are to Apple’s core. Devotees are sure to continue to swear by the Macbook and iMac lines, mostly because of deep integration between the mobile and desktop operating systems, but entering the ecosystem is becoming tougher with every release. Join us this week as we talk everything Mac, WWDC, and ask whether anyone will actually want to game on a Mac.

