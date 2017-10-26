TWB Podcast: Amazon ‘Key’ delivery, the Echo Plus, Noise Cancelling Noodle Fork

Amazon Key In-Home Delivery: At some point, I’m sure we’ve all had a package stolen. Amazon now hopes to keep this from happening to their home deliveries, with the Amazon Key. It’s an all-in-one solution to allow secure access to your home, by delivery drivers, or service providers that you specify. However, “secure” is really the key word here. How can they verify that this system can’t be hacked? Will you be purchasing an Amazon Key?

Echo Plus: Amazon is continuing it’s plan to dominate the burgeoning home assistant market, with the release of the Echo Plus. The newest version of the alexa-enabled speaker is out and we’ve had some time to take a look at it. We’ll give a quick synopsis of what’s new and whether or not you should consider this latest device.

Noise-Cancelling Noodle Fork: In another case of an invention that we didn’t know we needed, a Japanese company named Otohiko has invented a way to possibly get rid of that annoying noodle slurping sound. Or….someone could just not slurp their noodles.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Brandon Widder, Adrien Warner, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.