Trends with Benefits: Facial recognition in the iPhone and fighter jet tech for bicyclists

Facial Recognition and OLED screens in the new iPhone?: Another week, another set of rumors about the upcoming newest edition of Apple’s iPhone. Touch ID is reportedly on it’s way out of the newest update, with a new 3D Facial Recognition system to possibly take over. Could the fact that the camera would always be on, be a deterring factor? Also, Apple may be buying a massive amount of OLED screens from Samsung.

Augmented Reality for Bikers: Augmented Reality is still in it’s infancy, but new adaptions are popping up all the time. A company from Israel is now adapting cutting edge technology used by Fighter Jet Pilots, to help out Bicyclists. The AR Goggles are pretty incredible and are giving us a look at what kind of advantages can be gained.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Stephanie Stricklen, Drew Prindle, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.