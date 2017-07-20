Trends with Benefits: Comic-Con, Return of Atari, Elon Musk and the Hyperloop

DT
San Diego Comic-Con: Star Wars news, Stranger Things 2, The Defenders, Wonder Woman! So many things will be revealed at Comic-Con this weekend, but we’ll touch on a few headlines we’ve heard so far. What are you most looking forward to hearing about from Comic-Con?

Return of Atari: The sudden resurgence of Atari is surprising to some, but they’ve apparently been working on new products, for quite some time now. They have a huge advertisement placement in the new Blade Runner 2049, the upcoming Atari Box and now….IoT gear.

Elon Musk and the Hyperloop: With a flurry of announcements, Elon Musk has made some bold proclamations over the last 24 hours. For starters, he claims to have a verbal agreement to build an actual Hyperloop to connect Washington, D.C. and New York City. In addition, he wants to build a Moon Base.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Brad Bourque, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.