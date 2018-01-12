Digital Trends
Home > Podcasts > Trends With Benefits podcast: Our favorite tech…

Trends With Benefits podcast: Our favorite tech from CES 2018

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Digital Trends' mobile team shares its picks for best tech of CES 2018
Packing 1,024 LEDs into one headlight is smart, but not legal (yet)
When you're done riding the S1 ebike, fold it up and pop it in your backpack
Polk Audio's Alexa-enabled soundbar could be your smart home centerpiece
Ethereal Machines' Halo takes 3D printing to a new dimension, literally
From car tech to micro drones, we discuss our top products at CES 2018
The best mobile accessories at CES 2018, from skin scanners to selfie drones
I played ping pong against a giant robot, and it was awesome
The 3DRudder makes your virtual reality experience a bit more hands-off
It's not just more of Alexa! All the big smart home trends from CES 2018
EV for one, please. Electra Meccanica Solo gets you off gas for $15,500
The good, the bad, and the crazy: The coolest phone cases at CES 2018
Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S9
From Belkin to iOttie, these are the best wireless chargers at CES 2018
Displaylink is ready to make wireless virtual reality setups, well, a reality
trends with benefits note 7 samsung pay buy another galaxy badge itunes smallesttrends with benefits note 7 samsung pay buy another galaxy stitcher smallesttrends with benefits note 7 samsung pay buy another galaxy rss smallest

It’s our annual episode from the Consumer Electronics Show!

We’ve seen a lot of great tech, and have been surprised by a few announcements as well, so we will have a discussion about our favorite products and announcements from CES 2018 on today’s podcast.

Our favorite tech of CES 2018: We talk about the awesome underglass fingerprint sensor from Vivo. Expect to see this tech showing up in plenty of phones in the near future, as it’s not only a much-desired feature, but it’ll also help companies create fully bezel-less designs. The next question is, when will we finally see Apple’s version?

Another of our favorites is the Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar. We listened to the prototype in a room with a 9.1 speaker setup to compare against, and found minimal difference between the two, even without the subwoofer attached.

Finally, it wouldn’t be CES if we didn’t talk about TV’s, and this year had some great ones. Two in particrular really impressed us: Samsung’s Wall MicroLED TV, and LG’s Roll-up LED. The aptly named Wall TV is a whopping 146-inch, 6.5-foot tall 4K HDR monstrosity that uses Samsung’s MicroLED technology, wherein each pixel is it own, well, MicroLED light. This allows the TV to create the same true-black levels as an OLED, but with the brightness of an LED screen.

The Roll-up LED TV, on the other hand, does exactly what it sounds like it does — its screen is flexible and can roll up to suit different aspect ratios, or even be hidden away. This was only available to see behind closed doors, and isn’t currently slated for consumer release any time soon, but the technology was still mighty impressive.

The future and beyond: CES 2018 also gave us a look at what to expect in the coming years for technology. The big one is A.I. assistants, such as Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, which are becoming ubiquitous as a feature of everything from speakers to home appliances, as the Internet of Things continues to grow. Speaking of which, we spend some time talking about smart homes and what a fully interconnected future may hold.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: Alexa, ces2018, Google Assistant, Sennheiser, smart homes, Podcasts
Don't Miss

Interview: Will AI be dangerous or benign? It's up to us, says Ex Machina director