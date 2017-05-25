Trends with Benefits: Star Wars 40th Anniversary, Dubai RoboCop, T-Mobile Digits

Star Wars in the correct order: DT Staff writer Keith Nelson Jr. recently watched 7 of the 8 Star Wars movies for the FIRST TIME. On this, the 40th anniversary of the debut of A New Hope, we take a second to discuss the correct order to watch the films.

Dubai RoboCop: A robotic Police Officer is now officially on duty in the city of Dubai. Created by PAL Robotics, the robot is designed to help the city fight crime and assist citizens. Dubai said it has a goal for robot to comprise up to 25% of it’s police personnel by the year 2030!

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

Throughout the show we answer your questions live.

