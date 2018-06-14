Digital Trends announces Top Games of E3 2018

Share

PORTLAND, Ore., June 12, 2018 — Digital Trends, the world’s largest independently owned technology review site, announced the winners of its annual Top Games of E3 2018. After evaluating the most anticipated games and hardware from the annual E3 gaming expo, Digital Trends editors selected winners for the following categories: Best New IP, Best Visuals, Best New Feature Mechanic, Best in Show, and Editor’s Choice. Cyberpunk 2077, a first-person RPG that pushes worldbuilding to new levels with its playable dystopian future, led the list of top games with Best in Show.

“We didn’t see new console hardware at E3 2018, which meant game publishers had to go big on hot new games,” explains Digital Trends Senior Editor Matt Smith. “That’s exactly what they did. All the usual suspects were there, from Fortnite to Super Smash Bros., but we also saw original new games like our Best in Show, Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, of the four games that won an award from Digital Trends, three were based on original IP. That’s quite an upset.”

Finalists were chosen based on the sentiment of E3 attendees and winners were selected by respective gaming experts in Digital Trends’ editorial staff.

Digital Trends Top Games of E3 2018

Best in Show: Cyberpunk 2077

Best New IP: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Visuals: Beyond Good & Evil 2

Best New Feature Mechanic: Dreams

Editor’s Choice: Xbox Adaptive Controller

The E3 gaming expo, showcasing 3,250 products and video games to more than 60,000 attendees, is happening now in Los Angeles, from June 12 to June 14.

For more information on Digital Trends’ Top Games of E3 2018, please visit https://www.digitaltrends.com/awards/best-games-of-e3/

About Digital Trends

