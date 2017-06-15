Digital Trends Names Top Games of E3 2017 Award Winners

LOS ANGELES, CA., June 15, 2017 – Digital Trends, the leading independent technology publisher, has unveiled the winners of its 9th Annual Top Games of E3 Awards, celebrating the most innovative products showcased at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, CA. Awards were given out in six categories with a Best in Show award presented to Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is one of the largest annual gaming events in the world, thrown by the Entertainment Software Association every summer in Los Angeles. Digital Trends sent reporters and reviewers from Portland and New York City to try out all of this year’s major game and hardware releases from publishers like Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda, along with countless smaller developers and publishers.

“E3 is an amazing event, where the entire gaming industry gathers. It’s a blast for our editors to attend,” said Digital Trend’s Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan. “Our team has canvassed the expo and with the Top Games of E3 Awards we’re excited to celebrate the best games and devices from around the world.”

Editors judged award entries on innovation, practicality, and design. Click each category for a full review of the winners. The following are the official winners of the 9th Annual Top Games of E3 Awards:

Winner (Best in show): Super Mario Odyssey

Best Game, Franchise: God of War

Best Game, New IP: Day’s Gone

Best Hardware: Starlink

Best Visuals: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Best New Feature or Mechanic: The Crew 2

Best Future eSport: The Darwin Project

Editor’s Choice Award: Hunt: Showdown

Editor’s Choice Award: A Way Out

Editor’s Choice Award: The Sword of Ditto

For interviews, hands-on impressions, and complete coverage of the games you’ll be craving in the next year go to https://www.digitaltrends.com/e3/

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.

###