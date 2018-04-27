A 4WD electric skateboard that hits 23 mph is even more fun than it sounds

Share

Nearly two years ago, a Californian startup named Acton launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for a four-wheel-drive skateboard. Now, that board is finally here. It’s called the QU4TRO (henceforth referred to simply as “Quatro”), and we rode it around Portland for a few weeks to see how it stacks up against some of the bigger names in the electric longboard space.

Standout features and specs

On paper, the Quatro is a beast. This monstrosity of a skateboard carries four hub motors (one in each wheel) that collectively provide 2,000 watts of power, and propel the board along at speeds up to 23 miles per hour. It also has insane amounts of torque, and can boost riders weighing up to 280 pounds over hills with a 30-percent grade. Think San Francisco steep.

On top of that, it’s also equipped with a massive battery that fills up the majority of the board’s 39-inch deck, and provides over 22 miles of range on a single charge. To hold all that battery, the board is constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum, and feels extremely sturdy as a result.

You’ll also notice a handful of little flourishes that don’t come standard on most electric longboards — things like lights around all four sides, and an innovative suspension system built into the trucks. It’s easily one of the most feature-packed eboards we’ve ever stood on.

A thrilling, polished ride

The Quatro’s burly four-wheel drive system and outrageous amounts of speed and torque are arguably the board’s biggest selling points, but they’re really just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes that gives the Quatro an extremely polished underfoot feel.

The Quatro is easily one of the most feature-packed eboards we’ve ever stood on.

First and foremost, there’s the motors. Unlike some other boards on the market, the Quatro sports a set of hub motors, meaning the motors live inside the wheel and don’t need to be attached via a belt or chain. This essentially means that the Quatro’s wheels roll with less resistance when they’re unpowered, allowing you to coast freely when you let off the throttle, and also push the board manually if necessary. Unfortunately, the Quatro’s massive weight (24 pounds) means it’s a bit of a chore to push even with the low-friction drive mechanism, but to be fair, the board has such a ridiculously long range that you’ll rarely need to kick it manually.

In addition to the board’s fantastic coasting abilities, the Quatro’s throttle is exquisitely well-tuned. Both acceleration and deceleration are incredibly smooth, and actuated in a gradual manner that doesn’t throw you off balance — even if you’re quick and heavy on the throttle. It’s definitely still possible to accelerate or decelerate too hard and send yourself flying onto the pavement (especially in “Pro” mode), but Acton’s throttle and brakes are far less touchy compared to most other eboards we’ve ridden.

Acton also equipped the Quatro with something we’ve never seen before on a longboard: a set of shock-absorbing trucks. Most trucks are simply a swiveling crossbar that attaches the wheels to the deck and allow you to turn by leaning — but Acton’s “Tension Suspension” trucks take things to a whole new level, and incorporate a clever C-shaped spring that allow the deck to travel up and down a few centimeters. This ingenious design element helps the board absorb small bumps in the road, and ultimately makes for a smoother riding experience. Without this suspension, riding this all-metal board would probably be quite jarring — but thanks to the shocks, it’s like riding on a cloud.

A cumbersome commuter

Despite the fact that this board is undoubtedly one of the most powerful and enjoyable boards we’ve ever set foot on, it’s also not the most convenient commuter vehicle. Here’s why:

First and foremost, it’s massive. Quatro is a leviathan of a longboard, so if you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to carry it, be prepared for a bit of an arm workout. Without any handles or anything to hold onto, it’s a pain in the ass to lug around — especially in the tight confines of a bus or train. The upside? It’s also so long that you can just lift up the front and drag it behind you like a roller suitcase.

Second, the board isn’t exactly the easiest to whip around. With a long wheelbase, a heavy body, and no kicktail, the Quatro isn’t great at taking tight turns or making quick directional changes. If your route is predictably straight and clear, you’ll be fine. But if you regularly encounter obstacles and tight turns, you might want to find something that’s easier to throw around with your feet.

On the plus side, the headlights, tail lights, and running lights make you more visible at night, and allow you to ride in the street more safely.

Our Take

There’s a lot to like about the Quatro. It’s fast as hell, has insane battery life, and offers one of the smoothest, most exhilarating riding experiences you can get from an electric longboard right now. The only real downside is the Quatro’s lack of maneuverability in tight spaces, and lack of portability when you’re not riding.

Take it out on a curvy road for a few minutes and you’ll fall in love.

Think of it like a sports car. It might not be the most practical thing to drive to work every day, but if you ever start to doubt your purchase, just take it out on a curvy road for a few minutes and you’ll fall in love all over again.

Are there better alternatives?

The electric longboard space is extremely competitive right now, so prospective buyers have a ton of options.

Alternatives

Compared to Acton’s Quatro, the Boosted 2 Dual+ offers a comparable level of power, and also boasts an extremely polished riding experience. Unfortunately, it’s also belt-driven, doesn’t enjoy the same coasting abilities that the Quatro does, and has a maximum range that pales in comparison — just 12 miles compared to Acton’s 22.

Another one to consider is the Haloboard Carbon Edition. It’s smaller and lighter than the Quatro, and therefore more commuter-friendly — but doesn’t have four-wheel drive, headlights, or 22 miles of range. On the upside, it does have hub motors and plenty of power, so it offers a pretty excellent riding experience. It’s also quite a bit cheaper.

And of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Onewheel+ and newly-released Onewheel+ XR. While technically not skateboards, both vehicles offer a supremely smooth ride and sell for a similar price. Neither can compare when it comes to range, though. The new XR boasts a range of up to 16 miles, while the Onewheel+ can only travel 8 miles on a single charge. That said, Onewheels are arguably more maneuverable, portable, and commuter-friendly than the Quatro. They can also handle far more terrain.

How long will it last?

The Quatro’s lifespan likely depends on how hard and how often you ride. The aluminum body will probably last for ages, but the lithium battery, hub motors, and urethane wheels will likely wear out after a few years — especially if you ride every day.

The aluminum body will probably last for ages.

The first thing to kick the bucket will undoubtedly be the urethane “shells” that shroud the board’s hub motors and serve as your wheels. When these shells wear out, you’ll have to replace them to ensure the board rides properly. Unfortunately, shell replacements aren’t currently available for the Quatro’s 88mm wheels and we don’t know how much they’ll cost — but based on the price of shells for Acton’s other boards, we’re fairly certain they won’t be cheap.

Our best guess is that this board can probably survive three to six years of abuse before it craps out, and you can expect to pay at least $200 for new wheels after the first year or two.

Should you buy it?

If all you’re after is an exhilarating ride, then yes. Add this monster to your shopping cart without hesitation. The Quatro is practically guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping, and get you from A to B in record time.

If you want something more practical that you can use as an urban commuting vehicle, then we’d recommend looking into something smaller, lighter, and more maneuverable.