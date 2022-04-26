Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition just got a noteworthy endorsement

Elon Musk dropped $44 billion to buy Twitter, and the acquisition has already received its fair share of criticism. One endorsement, though, came from the bird app’s co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, who appears to have given his blessing to it — via a tweet thread.

On Monday night, Jack Dorsey posted a thread on Twitter explaining his thoughts on the matter. And his thread started a couple of tweets: A Tidal link to a Radiohead song and a tweet describing his love for Twitter and how he feels that it’s “the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Not long after those tweets, Dorsey’s views become clear: He thinks Twitter going private is the right move. And while he’d rather Twitter not be a company at all — instead believing it should be “a public good at a protocol level” — if it has to be a company, then he trusts Musk with it.

Dorsey then goes on to thank Musk and current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal “for getting the company out of an impossible situation.”

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Dorsey ends his thread with two tweets: One that reiterates his approval of the Musk’s purchase of Twitter and another expressing happiness that Twitter “will continue to serve the public conversation.”

I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars! — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

So there you have it: Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and Jack Dorsey believes the move “is the right path.” Beyond that, there were a few other interesting tidbits in this thread: Dorsey apparently feels Twitter as a company is his “biggest regret” and that it shouldn’t be owned or run by anyone.

He also seems to trust Musk with owning Twitter because he believes in Musk’s overall goal for it, which Dorsey describes as “creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive.'”

