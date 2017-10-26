Facebook Marketplace will soon gain more options for buying cars

Why it matters to you New tools will help users find specific cars, contact dealers and avoid overpaying.

First, Facebook went after online classifieds in Marketplace, then online job boards — now, Facebook wants to connect users to their next car. On Thursday, October 26, Facebook announced new auto-focused features inside of Marketplace, along with introducing new tools for Groups.

The company says that cars are one of their most popular categories inside Facebook Marketplace — prompting the platform to partner with Edmunds, Cars.com, Auction123, CDK Global, and SocialDealer. Those relationships mean that, in the next few weeks, looking for cars inside of the Marketplace, users will also see vehicles listed from those platforms as well.

The vehicle section will also be gaining a few more tools to sort through all those listings, including filters to limit searches based on the vehicles’ year, make, model, mileage, vehicle type, and transmission. Listings will also integrate estimates from Kelly Blue Book. Users won’t even have to leave the platform to send dealerships a message with Messenger integration.

Facebook says that other Marketplace updates to categories for jobs, event tickets, retail and home rentals are all being tested with expanded options. The new auto tools will roll out over the next few weeks.

Facebook launches new group features

Along with expanding Marketplace for auto shoppers, Facebook on Tuesday also announced new tools for Groups. The first allows administrators to easily post welcome messages that automatically tag the newest members. Administrators also have access to new tools for Group Insights, including personalized tips and options for enforcing rules of conduct.

Members will also be able to easily see who’s who in the Groups hierarchy. New badges next to profile names will identify administrators, moderators, and new members. Every member will have a new profile that lists publicly shared data, including the latest activity and “Things in Common” including mutual friends and events both members attended.

Facebook is also launching an invite-only group that brings page administrators into one group as a place for local leaders to connect.

Facebook says that the most common Groups categories are for local, pregnancy and parenting, animal and pets, and occupational groups.

“We’ve learned so much from working with group admins already, and this is just the beginning,” wrote Alex Deve, Facebook’s director of Product Management. “There’s a lot more work to be done and we look forward to continue building the tools they need to bring the world closer together.”