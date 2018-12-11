Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram could be making a special type of account for influencers

Hillary Grigonis
By

Influencers are a major part of Instagram and they could be getting their own custom version of the app. Instagram is currently testing creator accounts, which are somewhat similar to business profiles but with features designed for influencers, the company told The Hollywood Reporter.

Instagram designed the accounts, called creator accounts, specifically for influencers, artists and other creatives on the platform. While influencers can currently use a regular profile or a business profile, the tools designed for businesses don’t always mesh with how influencers use Instagram. 

The potential update, which is now in testing, would give influencers more data about their accounts. Tools to track follower growth, for example, could be part of the new type of account. Creator accounts will also sync insights across Instagram and IGTV, including both traditional posts and Stories data. 

Messaging tools would also help influencers sort through messages, such as flagging the ones from brands and friends, The Hollywood Reporter says. The new type of account will also reportedly allow creators to choose the best way to contact them, including an option to just remove a contact method from the profile.

Instagram says the test for the creator accounts is just the start of creating more tools for creators on the platform. “We want to make sure that Instagram is the best place, and the easiest place, to build fan communities and also build [creators’] personal brands,” Instagram Product Manager Ashely Yuki told The Hollywood Reporter.

Instagram’s visual sharing focus has long made the platform popular among influencers. In fact, many social media stars found that calling on Instagram. The move to give influencers more analytical data could be influenced by Instagram’s API changes earlier this year. After parent company Facebook came under fire for its Cambridge Analytica scandal, Instagram moved to a new API system ahead of schedule, leaving little time for third-party apps to actually prepare and the third-party analytical tools used by influencers were affected. Instagram could be working to provide native support for analytical data using the new creator accounts.

While Instagram has commented on the test, a tested feature is never a for-sure deal — but there’s a possibility influencers could see their own new type of Instagram account rolling out next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

19 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
facebook group stories launch facebookgroupstories
Social Media

Members can share the same Story with Facebook’s new Group Stories

Facebook Group members can now view and share Group Stories. Unlike the Stories for an individual user, the new tool allows members to contribute to the same Group Story, if the feature isn't turned off by an admin.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

You can now share saved Facebook posts with a Pinterest-like collection tool

Facebook collections can now be shared with friends if you also want to allow them to contribute to the list. Facebook is rolling out an update that allows users to add a contributor to their collections, or lists of saved Facebook posts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
actor tells kanye west to get off his smartphone during broadway show
Mobile

Broadway actor tells Kanye West to get off his phone during opening night

Theater actors can get understandably upset when they spot someone in the audience fiddling with their phone instead of watching the show. The other night that audience member was Kanye West, and he got called out for it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook 2018 year in review banner 2x
Social Media

This event topped Facebook’s biggest moments of the year — again

As the year comes to a close, Facebook is looking back on what users discussed most over the last year. For two years in a row, International Women's Day topped the list. So what else is on the list?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

This band owns Twitter, according to list of top accounts and tweets for 2018

What was the biggest buzz on Twitter in 2018? Twitter's 2018 Year in Review highlights the biggest tweets, accounts, and hashtags. The most-tweeted celebrities, movies, TV shows, athletes, politicians and more in Twitter's 2018 trends.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube
Social Media

What do yodeling and Kylie Jenner have in common? YouTube’s top 2018 videos

In a true nod to the variety found on YouTube, the platform's top 10 list of videos from 2018 range from celebrities to sports, from perfectly tossing a picture frame on the wall to a kid yodeling in aisle 12 at Walmart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Tom Cruise
Home Theater

It took Tom Cruise to raise awareness of this troublesome TV setting

Tom Cruise, in an unexpected PSA tweet, asks you to turn off motion interpolation on your TV, but stops short of how to do it. Here's more on the topic, along with links to a guide on how to rid your TV of the dreaded "soap opera effect."
Posted By Caleb Denison
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Amazon Go
Business

Amazon scouted airport locations for its cashier-free Amazon Go stores

Representatives of Amazon Go checkout-free retail stores connected with officials at Los Angeles and San Jose airports in June to discuss the possibility of cashier-free grab-and-go locations in busy terminals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
snapchat product video guide
Social Media

Snapchat facial recognition could soon power a new portrait mode, code suggests

Digging into Snapchat's code suggests a handful of upcoming camera features, including a portrait mode. The feature appears to use facial recognition A.I. to blur the background. The code also suggests an updated camera interface.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google website
Computing

Google+ continues to sink with a second massive data breach. Abandon ship now

Google+ was scheduled to shut its doors in August 2019, but the second security breach in only a few months has caused the company to move its plan forward a few months. It might be a good idea to delete your account sooner than later.
Posted By Michael Archambault
google movidius partnership on image recognition man using smartphone
Social Media

Walkie-talkie voice messaging finally comes to Instagram

In its latest grab from messaging apps, Instagram now lets you send walkie-talkie style voice messages. Apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and iMessage have offered the feature for some time.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
youtube rewind 2018 is about to become the most disliked video ever
Social Media

‘YouTube Rewind 2018’ is about to become its most disliked video ever

YouTube is about to achieve a record it really doesn't want — that of "most-disliked video." Yes, its annual recap of featuring popular YouTubers has gone down really badly this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
giphy keyboard sticker creator launch 02 cam copy
Social Media

GIF almost anywhere with Giphy’s new keyboard and sticker maker

We all love GIFs, but not every app supports them. Fortunately, the new Giphy' keyboard brings GIFs to any iOS app that supports multimedia. The update also comes with a new tool for creating animated stickers.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis