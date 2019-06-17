Digital Trends
Social Media

Kim Kardashian can get a deepfake taken off YouTube. It’s much harder for you

Mathew Katz
By

YouTube took down an incredibly realistic — and fake — video purporting to show Kim Kardashian West discussing a shadowy organization called “Spectre” and mocking her fans for violating copyright. The takedown on Monday could give public figures a new weapon in the fight against deepfakes, but it won’t help much as fake videos increasingly target everyday people.

Deepfakes — or incredibly realistic fake videos — have grown from a nuisance to a worldwide problem as they’ve become harder and harder to detect. The videos can essentially make it look like someone said something when they never did, and could be used for all kinds of nefarious purposes, from pranks to politics.

The Kardashian deepfake, uploaded to YouTube on May 29 by anti-advertising activists Brandalism, was removed because of a copyright claim by publisher Condé Nast. The original video used to make the deepfake came from a video uploaded in April by the publisher’s Vogue magazine.

“It certainly shows how the existing legal infrastructure could help,” Henry Ajder, head of communications and research analysis at Deeptrace, told Digital Trends.  “But it seems to be available for the privileged few.”

Ajder said that Deeptrace, an organization building a system to detect deepfakes on the web, has noticed an increase in deepfakes being uploaded to YouTube, both from the U.S. and around the globe. The Kardashian copyright claim has the potential to set a new precedent for when and how these kinds of videos are taken down, he added. It’s a tricky problem, since no one has decided if the manipulated videos fall into the category of fair use. Taking videos like these down open up giant tech companies to accusations that they’re impinging on freedom of expression.

But if deepfakes are subject to copyright claims — like the Kardashian video apparently is — it could give sites a fairly simple way to take down misleading fake videos. We reached out to YouTube to see if this is part of a new policy for deepfakes, but have yet to hear back. Brandalism also did not respond to a request for comment.

While this gives some ammo in the fight against deepfakes, there’s still a long way to go. For one, Condé Nast is a huge company that can easily make a copyright claim on YouTube (and likely makes many every day). If someone made a deepfake of you, for example, it wouldn’t be quite so easy. Someone could record you, then manipulate the footage to make it look like you said or did something you never did. If they recorded the footage, they own it — so there’s no copyright claim.

The problem could be even worse than that, according to Ajder. “Someone could scrape images from Facebook and make a video of you doing something you never did,” he said.

That’s already happening, Ajder said. A huge amount of deepfake targets have been women including those subjected to fake revenge porn, with their faces pasted on the bodies of others. Once a video is out there, there’s not much someone can do to take it down.

“The legal recourse to take down deepfakes of individuals are sparse, “ Ajder said. “We don’t have the infrastructure in place to deal with these problems.”

Some are working to change that. Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) recently introduced a bill that would impose rules on deepfakes, but they would be largely unenforceable in the Wild West of the web.

Not everyone seems to be following YouTube’s approach. Another Brandalism deepfake showing CEO Mark Zuckerberg praising Spectre has more than 100,00 views on Facebook-owned Instagram. That video, made from an interview with Zuckerberg on CBS News, remained online as of Monday morning despite CBS requesting Instagram remove it for an “unauthorized use of the CBSN” trademark, a CBS spokesperson said. The Kardashian video is still online on both Twitter and Instagram — and a Zuckerberg deepfake is still online on Brandalism’s YouTube page.

YouTube did take down a doctored video purporting to show Nancy Pelosi slurring her words, but it remained up on Facebook with a note saying that the video was fake. The Pelosi video seemed much more intentionally malicious than the Kardashian ones, which could be considered parody. YouTube will shut down misinformation when pushed, but Facebook would prefer not to be an arbiter of truth.

Neither of the massive tech companies seems prepared for the coming wave of deepfakes targeting individuals, however.

“There’s been pushback for public figures,” said Ajder. “But deepfakes are on track for an exponential increase in reputation damage or misinformation.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie: Here's everything we know so far
Up Next

The best deals on electric scooters and electric skateboards for your commute
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Facebook says new Portal video-chat devices are coming in the fall

A Facebook executive has revealed the company is gearing up to refresh its video-calling smart displays later this year. The Portal and Portal+ devices launched to lukewarm reviews toward the end of last year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2b
Social Media

Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook when you've had a change of heart

Maybe you were a little too hasty blocking that one person on Facebook ... or maybe you just want to do a little spying to see what they're up to. Either way, you can fix the situation easily. Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook.
Posted By Alina Bradford
facebook sharing content profilepic algorithm
Social Media

Need a new Identity? Here's how to change your name on Facebook

There comes a time when everyone must change their online name for one reason or another. Check out our quick guide on how to change your name on Facebook in under five minutes without all the expected fuss or digital hoops to jump through.
Posted By Brandon Widder
facebook blood donation us rollout hub
Social Media

With its latest tool, Facebook is out for blood (donations, that is)

Facebook users in the U.S. will soon start seeing notifications when area blood centers are in need of donations. The newly expanded Facebook Blood Donation tool mixes alerts with details on where to donate, along with how to invite…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
zuckerberg deepfake tests facebook zuckdeepfake cropped
Social Media

Will this deepfake of a power-hungry Zuckerberg make Facebook rethink fake news?

Just how committed is Facebook to earlier statements on leaving deepfake videos intact but demoted? A fake video of Mark Zuckerberg proclaiming power over your data has lasted for four days on the platform.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Here's how to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for social syncing

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Alina Bradford
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Facebook will pay to spy on you, but you can make more money elsewhere

Facebook's new Study app will track how you use your phone and provide that data to the social media giant. The company will even pay you for it — but likely not very much, especially compared to the market rate for your personal…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Social Media

These are the best ways to make your own animated GIF to share

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Zuckerberg may have known more about Facebook’s privacy scandal than we thought

In the midst of an ongoing investigation into Facebook's Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, a new report suggests that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have known about the company's much-criticized approach to privacy.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
snapchat store hot dog plush
Mobile

Bored with your Snapchat username? Here's how to change it

We've all been there. You're setting up a new account and just type in whatever pops into your head as a username. Then, later on, you realize that was a mistake. Here's how to change your Snapchat username.
Posted By Alina Bradford
snapchat offline data ads mem 2
Mobile

Get together with your buddies, talk, and play games with Snapchat's group chat

You can get your friends together for a good time, even if they are hundreds of miles away, by starting up a group chat on Snapchat. Here's how to make a group chat on Snapchat and get the party started.
Posted By Alina Bradford
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Tesla screens may support YouTube with next software update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today at E3 that the infotainment screens will support YouTube video streaming very soon. This most likely lines up with the latest software update that is expected later this year.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Instagram is back up after being offline. Here’s the latest on the outage

Instagram finally came back online Thursday afternoon after an outage that lasted just over an hour. The Instagram outage was one of several that hit at the same time, including a several-hour failure at the PlayStation Network.
Posted By Mathew Katz
facebook journalism grants login smartphone
Social Media

Facebook’s comment-ranking system aimed at taming the dumpster fire

Even by the standards of the internet, Facebook comments are famously awful. Now Facebook is introducing a new comment ranking system to attempt to tackle this problem by promoting quality comments and hiding low quality ones.
Posted By Georgina Torbet