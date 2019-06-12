Digital Trends
Social Media

Will this deepfake of a power-hungry Zuckerberg make Facebook rethink fake news?

Hillary K. Grigonis
By

A video of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg proclaiming his power over “millions of people’s stolen data” as the billionaire stoically gestures on camera is garnering tens of thousands of views on Instagram. The problem? The video is generated entirely by artificial intelligence — and the real Zuckerberg had nothing to do with the video or the words it contains.

Deepfake videos circulating on social media are nothing new — the most famous was a recent fake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that reached viral acclaim on Facebook. But a video featuring the Facebook giant himself has users wondering if the social media company will stick to previous statements about leaving the fake A.I.-generated videos in place.

So far, the video — which is marked by #deepfake if you read through the entire list of hashtags — has remained live on the platform for four days, without being removed by the company that the video bashes. Reposts of the video are even still showing up in hashtag searches.

In previous statements, both Instagram and Facebook have taken a reduce, but not remove stance on fake videos. Facebook, for example, will demote fake videos lower in the news feed while Instagram will leave any such videos off of the hashtag pages and Explore section. Both use third-party fact checkers to determine what content qualifies as fake news. So far, Facebook hasn’t changed that stance to benefit its own founder and the video remains intact.

The video was created using CannyAI software and earlier footage of Zuckerberg, captured in 2017 and originally discussing election interference. The project, put together by Bill Posters and Daniel Howe, was created with advertising company Canny as a stunt to show off the CannyAI software and potential future of artificial video. 

The software uses A.I. algorithms to manipulate a speaker’s mouth movements by studying footage from an existing video. The result is a video that’s different from the original, with the speaker’s expression appearing to match the voice. As evidenced by the video, however, the software doesn’t imitate the speaker’s voice, clueing in viewers familiar with Zuckerberg’s speeches that the video isn’t legit.

While Facebook has so far left the deepfake intact, the video also serves as another reminder that videos, like photos, can be easily manipulated and masqueraded as the real thing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker: Everything we know so far
Up Next

The GoPro Hero7 action camera gets price cut on Amazon ahead of Father's Day
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Social Media

Facebook lawyer says you don’t actually have any privacy on the site

Just one day before CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a shareholder meeting that he wants to build a “privacy-focused social platform,” the company’s lawyer argued that privacy doesn’t actually exist on Facebook.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

Love eating out? Google Maps offers a new way to find a menu’s popular dishes

Finding the most popular dishes at a restaurant has never been easier thanks to a new Google Maps feature that uses A.I. to find the best nosh. It needs customer participation though, so carry on snapping all those food photos.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Bitmoji-like Facebook Avatars makes emoji stickers look like you

Facebook Avatars will soon allow users to send stickers with a cartoon version of themselves in comments and messages. While the feature feels like a Bitmoji copycat, Facebook says the Avatars are designed to be more realistic.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
senate hearing terrorism and social media extremist content january 2018 ios reading list header
Social Media

The U.S. will now check social media accounts before approving visas

The application for a U.S. visa now requires most applicants to list their social media profile details, along with previous emails and phone numbers. Previously, the information was only required from some applicants.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
How to get Tumblr followers
Mobile

Here's how to change your Tumblr username on the app in a snap

Maybe you chose just made your name up on the fly, or maybe your name reflects a fandom you aren't a part of anymore. Here is how to change your change your Tumblr username, no matter what the reason.
Posted By Alina Bradford
iphone xr instagram
Social Media

Sponsored posts will soon infiltrate your Instagram, even if you’re not a fan

Sponsored posts are a common part of Instagram, but they are about to get even more widespread. The new branded content ads allow businesses to promote influencers' sponsored posts beyond their own followers feeds.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone
Computing

YouTube purges extremist videos, from flat-earthers to Holocaust denial

YouTube announced big changes to its policies regarding hate speech content published on its platform. The biggest change is that YouTube plans to remove thousands of videos that feature hate speech and denials of well-documented violent…
Posted By Anita George
Best time to post on instagram
Photography

To post or not to post? Here's when you should put up a picture on Instagram

Let's be honest, the majority of us care about the popularity of our Instagram posts. There is a sweet spot, however, if you're looking to boost the number of likes and comments you receive. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gannon Burgett, Alina Bradford
skype will soon let you share your android or ios screen during calls mobile
Mobile

Skype now lets you share your Android or iOS screen during calls

Skype has officially launched screen sharing for Android and iOS so you can share your swipes on dating apps, shop with buddies, or, if you really must, show a PowerPoint presentation to co-workers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Getting weird ads? Here’s how to find out what Instagram thinks you like

Instagram thinks it knows a few things about you, but how does it actually find that information? As the social network prepares to deliver ads from influencers that you don't follow, learn how to see what it gets right and wrong.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Kik-hero
Mobile

Whether you speak best with emojis, GIFs, or words, you can chat with Kik

The easy-to-use Kik has the look and feel of an SMS text messenger, but with plenty of appealing perks. With only a user name as an ID, Kik lets you exchange messages, photos, videos, sketches, emoji, and more with others on the platform.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Facebook says new Portal video-chat devices are coming in the fall

A Facebook executive has revealed the company is gearing up to refresh its video-calling smart displays later this year. The Portal and Portal+ devices launched to lukewarm reviews toward the end of last year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2b
Social Media

Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook when you've had a change of heart

Maybe you were a little too hasty blocking that one person on Facebook ... or maybe you just want to do a little spying to see what they're up to. Either way, you can fix the situation easily. Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook.
Posted By Alina Bradford
facebook sharing content profilepic algorithm
Social Media

Need a new Identity? Here's how to change your name on Facebook

There comes a time when everyone must change their online name for one reason or another. Check out our quick guide on how to change your name on Facebook in under five minutes without all the expected fuss or digital hoops to jump through.
Posted By Brandon Widder