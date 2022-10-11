 Skip to main content
Meta brings Horizon Worlds to the web, expanding beyond VR

Anita George
By

During its Meta Connect 2022 event, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company shared its vision for virtual reality (VR) and the metaverse. And a big part of that vision appeared to be an emphasis on “social experiences” with VR.

And the biggest indication of that emphasis? The fact that Meta announced on Tuesday that its virtual reality online game Horizon Worlds would be expanding beyond VR and be coming to the web so that it could be accessible from any device. Meta also said in its Connect announcement that it was “building out Horizon Worlds as the next social platform.”

It was also announced that Meta intends to allow users to capture and share what happens in VR worlds. And the technology company offered a specific example of this: Meta plans to allow users to take a video in Horizon Worlds and share that video to Instagram as a Reel.

