Pinterest launches a feed of just the boards and users you follow

Pinterest is a platform for ideas — and now the company wants to make sure you can organize just where those ideas come from, too. On Thursday, March 29, Pinterest launched a Following tab, a new home for all the new Pins from only the users and boards you follow.

While the home feed, which mixes recommendations with the pins from followed boards and users, is staying put, the update gives Pinners and option to see only the content from other users and boards they’ve chosen to follow. The secondary feed will be part of both the mobile and desktop platforms, accessible on mobile by tapping the new Following icon at the bottom navigation bar. The Following feed eliminates Pinterest’s recommendations from past searches and Pins and includes only Pins from the people and boards inside the following list.

“In talking with Pinners, we found that some people only wanted recommendations, while others liked to curate their feed — and most people wanted both options,” the announcement post reads. “Now you have the choice to get inspired through personalized recommendations in your home feed, or switch over to a tab dedicated to the latest Pins from people you follow.”

The Following feed, Pinterest says, will be largely chronological. The exception? If someone you follow goes on a Pinning spree, those Pins will be broken up so you’re not scrolling through 50 posts from the same person.

Along with the feed of the latest posts from followed users, the new following section also has a shortcut for accessing that list of fellow Pinners. Tapping on the plus icon next to the “From people you follow” option at the top of the screen allows users to see who they are following. From here, Pinners can add more people, who Pinterest says are suggested from your interests. The shortcut also allows for managing that list and deleting follows.

The update begins rolling out today, but the slow rollout means some users won’t see the new option for a few weeks. The update to pinterest.com begins today, while the changes will be part of version 6.46 on iOS and 6.56 on Android.

The update comes on the heels of a change last month allowing users to archive boards, which also eliminated the related pins from the home feed recommendations.