Reddit went down Wednesday afternoon, with many users reporting errors with the social media site. Despite briefly going back online, Reddit was still experiencing major errors at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The outage began around 2 p.m. PT, according to Down Detector. At least 27,000 users reported issues with the site on Down Detector, including on the desktop site and the Reddit app. The site appeared to be back online and working normally by 2:40 p.m. PT, but went offline again about 30 minutes later.

Users trying to access the site received the error message: “504 Gateway Timeout: The gateway has timed out.”

According to Reddit’s status page, it began investigating errors on the site at 2:18 p.m. PT.

“We’re experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue,” Reddit wrote.

On Twitter, Redditors lamented that their favorite site was down, tweeting jokes they had planned for Reddit comment threads.

i’m so mad that reddit is down, i’m in the middle of an argument and have great response planned in my head #redditdown — meg (@megisanoob) May 20, 2020

We’ve reached out to Reddit for more information on the outage and will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

