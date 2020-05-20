  1. Social Media

Reddit went down. Here’s what we know about the outage

By

Reddit went down Wednesday afternoon, with many users reporting errors with the social media site. Despite briefly going back online, Reddit was still experiencing major errors at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The outage began around 2 p.m. PT, according to Down Detector. At least 27,000 users reported issues with the site on Down Detector, including on the desktop site and the Reddit app. The site appeared to be back online and working normally by 2:40 p.m. PT, but went offline again about 30 minutes later.

Users trying to access the site received the error message: “504 Gateway Timeout: The gateway has timed out.”

According to Reddit’s status page, it began investigating errors on the site at 2:18 p.m. PT.

“We’re experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue,” Reddit wrote.

On Twitter, Redditors lamented that their favorite site was down, tweeting jokes they had planned for Reddit comment threads.

We’ve reached out to Reddit for more information on the outage and will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter just added a new feature that it should’ve had years ago

Twitter hiding replies

Zoom restores service after experiencing outages

Zoom

Edison Mail rolls back iOS update after strangers saw each other’s messages

Text Message

Slack went down for users around the world. Here’s the latest on the outage

Slack is down

Facebook’s newest reaction is a virtual hug

facebook care reaction hug

How to add music to Instagram videos

art404 social first art instagram iphone

How to go live on Facebook

Facebook to take on Twitch and YouTube with a stand-alone gaming app

Facebook map shows you where people are reporting coronavirus symptoms

Reddit suffers outage Monday

Google Duo adds four new features to help ease us through lockdown

google duo adds four new features for better video calls

Twitter will remove potentially harmful, unverified claims about 5G, coronavirus

Twitter-banner-on-NY-Stock-Exchange

How to use Snapchat filters

how to use snapchat filters ar

Facebook is releasing its answer to Zoom with Messenger Rooms

WhatsApp effort to disrupt the spread of misinformation bears fruit