The League isn’t taking things so slowly anymore, expands to 10 new cities

Why it matters to you Dating app The League has always prided itself on its exclusivity and taking things slow, but now it's getting ready to shift gears.

If ever there were a scenario in which to privilege quality over quantity, your dating life would be it. Because alas, while there are many fish in the sea, there are only a few good catches. Luckily, the League understands, and in its relatively short existence as a dating app, has doubled down on the notion that selectivity is a plus when it comes to your romantic liaisons. While the League launched back in 2015, it’s taken things pretty slow (in terms of expansion). In fact, thus far, you can only go on a League date if you’re in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, London, or Washington, D.C., and you actually have to be approved before joining, too. But now, the app is taking things up a notch, and launching 10 cities before the end of August. That means it’ll more than double its current pool in about two months.

Included in the 10 new cities are Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Diego, Denver, Seattle, and Toronto. The first three (Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami) will see the League in their users’ smartphones in early June, whereas the remaining seven will be introduced in subsequent groupings. The new locations were carefully selected, with the app looking at various data including the number of college-educated singles in each city to determine where the most “aspiring power-couples” are located.

To kick off the launch of the app in each city, the League will be hosting a market-specific launch party, because what better way to meet your new boyfriend or girlfriend than at an in-person soiree thrown by a virtual matchmaker? Indeed, the startup explains, the rationale behind the parties is to prove to new members that the League isn’t just your run-of-the-mill dating frenzy — rather, it has a real community of desirable humans that make it tick.

And if you don’t find your prince or princess at the party, don’t worry. The League has a “concierge” service that pairs you with a dating expert of sorts who will help you refine your dating profile and tell you about the coolest events in your city where romance may bloom.

Part of the appeal of this app, of course, lies in its exclusivity, and the waiting list for many of these new cities is at least 10,000 people large. But rest assured, America. The League is slowly making its way across the nation, and hopes that by the end of 2017, it will be in 20 cities.