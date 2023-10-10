 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

TikTok sued by Utah over alleged child addiction harm

Trevor Mogg
By

Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection is suing TikTok, claiming that the company behind the popular social media app “illegally baits children into addictive and unhealthy use, blatantly misrepresents the app’s safety, and deceptively portrays itself as independent of its China-based parent company, ByteDance.”

The action, announced on Tuesday, is the latest in a string of moves by U.S. bodies to crack down on the app, which many officials fear is a threat to national security due to its links with China.

Recommended Videos

Utah’s filing focuses on the app’s alleged negative impact on children, claiming that TikTok “surreptitiously designed and deployed addictive features to hook young users into endlessly scrolling through the company’s app.”

Related

It accused TikTok of wanting Utah citizens to “spend as much time on its app as possible so it can place advertisements in front of them more often,” and alleges that the company “misled young users and their parents about the app’s dangers.”

In damning comments shared in a statement on Tuesday, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes said: “I’m tired of TikTok lying to Utah parents. I’m tired of our kids losing their innocence and even their lives addicted to the dark side of social media. TikTok will only change if put at legal risk — and ‘at risk’ is where they have left our youth in exchange for profit and greed. Immediate and pervasive threats require swift and bold responses. We have a compelling case against TikTok. Our kids are worth the fight.”

Utah has already passed laws aimed at limiting children’s use of social media apps such as TikTok, and they will come into effect in 2024. The new rules mean that parental consent will have to be given for children to sign up to social media apps, with age verification measures also set to be enforced.

Social media apps will also have to give parents access to their children’s accounts and messages, a measure that some feel is a step too far as it would remove any notion of privacy and could negatively impact children’s mental health.

Digital Trends has reached out to TikTok for comment on Utah’s action and we will update this report when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Is TikTok leaking drafts? Let’s take a closer look at this rumor
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.

Not every social media post is ready for prime time. Sometimes you write a post or film a video and decide that it's better to not publish it. That's fine. That's what the Drafts folder is for. That folder is built to hold your works-in-progress, mistakes, and other too-goofy-for-public-consumption posts and videos. The Drafts folder is probably one that you take for granted, but what if that folder (via a particularly viral-prone social media platform) were to have its content leaked and published for the world to see? Scary, isn't it?

That's the fear that's behind a certain, now years-long TikTok rumor going around. But is it true? Is TikTok leaking its users' drafts? In this guide, we're taking a closer look at this rumor and fact-checking it.
The rumor
As far as we can tell, the whole "TikTok leaks drafts" rumor dates back to at least the summer of 2020. It's not a rumor that really made mainstream news headlines, but it did get some coverage with lesser-known websites, and it does have a tendency to resurface repeatedly. The last time it resurfaced was in August 2022. Here's what we know about it:

Read more
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
Social media mobile apps on a smartphone screen, all on a textured gray fabric background.

If you frequently use your Facebook login to sign into new mobile apps you've installed, you may want to pay attention to Meta's latest announcement.

On Friday, Facebook's parent company Meta published a blog post written by its Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich, and Ryan Victory, a Malware Discovery and Detection engineer at Meta. The post detailed Meta's discovery of over 400 mobile apps "that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information." Essentially, Meta found hundreds of mobile apps that were "designed to steal"  the login information of Facebook users by having those users log in to these apps with their Facebook login information.

Read more
TikTok pivots to photos while its competitors are still chasing its viral videos
Smartphone with TikTok's Photo Mode all on a white background.

TikTok's competitors have been all over the news recently for essentially copying the short-form video sharing app's  most successful moves. But while everyone else is pivoting to video, TikTok is now taking swings in the other direction: photos.

On Thursday, TikTok announced a slew of new editing and creation features, but the one tool that caught our eye was Photo Mode. Because the image that TikTok shared in its official announcement depicted a photo carousel-style image post that looks a lot like Instagram.

Read more