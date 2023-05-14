 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Former ByteDance exec claims China had access to TikTok data

Trevor Mogg
By
TikTok logo on an iPhone.
Digital Trends

TikTok is feeling the heat again after a former leading executive at its parent company, Byte Dance, made a series of damning claims in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed recently in the San Francisco Superior Court

Among the allegations made by Yintao Yu were that the Chinese Community Party (CCP) “maintained supreme access” to TikTok data stored in the U.S. when he worked for the company between 2017 and 2018.

Related Videos

Yu also said in the lawsuit that he believes ByteDance “has served as a useful propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party.”

Related

The suit comes as U.S. lawmakers continue to consider the future of the social media app amid growing concerns over TikTok’s impact on U.S. national security and data privacy, Axios reported.

Yu, who reportedly worked as head of engineering for ByteDance’s U.S. operations, claimed in the lawsuit that the CCP had a “special office or unit” operating inside the Beijing-headquartered company, adding that it “played a significant role” by influencing “how the company advanced core Communist values” within the app.

The lawsuit accused the company of promoting “nationalistic content [that] served to both increase engagement on ByteDance’s websites and to promote support of the CCP,” adding that the CCP could also access U.S. user data via a “backdoor channel in the code.”

Yu’s suit alleges that ByteDance was “aware that if the Chinese government’s backdoor was removed from the international/U.S. version of the app, the Chinese government would, it feared, ban the company’s valuable Chinese-version apps.”

TikTok has always insisted that the Chinese state has no access to its user data, and that U.S. data is stored in the U.S. and Singapore. Responding to the allegations, ByteDance said it will “vigorously oppose what we believe are baseless claims and allegations in this complaint.”

Since Yu left the company in 2018, TikTok has taken a number of measures to protect U.S. user data, some of them part of a $1.5 billion initiative called Project Texas.

The future of TikTok’s existence in the U.S. is still hanging in the balance as lawmakers from across the political divide consider moves that would potentially give the American government the powers to ban TikTok nationwide.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
China’s tightened grip on TikTok’s algorithm could seriously cripple a U.S. sale
tiktok logo next to trump

China’s new law on A.I. tech may have sent TikTok’s prospective buyers back to the drawing board. Reuters reports that negotiations to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations have hit a critical snag as bidders scramble to figure out ways to comply with China’s updated export rules.

Earlier this week, Beijing released an amendment to its tech export laws to cover “recommendation of personalized information services based on data” -- essentially the cornerstone of TikTok’s viral success. Any foreign business which seeks to acquire products with such A.I.-based recommendation engines must now first secure the local government’s stamp of approval, the new rules state.

Read more
China’s new tech export rules could further complicate TikTok’s U.S. sale
digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

TikTok’s chaotic U.S. sale negotiations may be about to get more complicated. In the latest 11th-hour twist, China has updated its list of technologies (via Nikkei) that are subject to export restrictions to add “recommendation of personalized information services based on data.”

The list, which was last refreshed more than a decade ago in 2008, also includes technologies that are deemed sensitive such as voice recognition and computer chips. Chinese companies that seek to sell any of these technologies to a foreign bidder must acquire a license from the government.

Read more
ByteDance reportedly receives $20 billion offer for TikTok from rival Triller
tiktok logo

TikTok rival Triller and investment firm Centricus Asset Management have reportedly made a $20 billion offer for the video-sharing app, joining a list of suitors that includes software giant Oracle and a partnership between Microsoft and Walmart.

Triller and Centricus are looking to acquire the assets of TikTok not just in the U.S., but also in Australia, India, and New Zealand, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Read more