 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

TikTok’s new captions and translation features are all about accessibility

Anita George
By

Following along with those TikTok cooking videos or other content might get a little easier with the short-form video platform’s newest features.

On Thursday, TikTok announced via a blog post that it would begin the rollout of three new accessibility and translation features for its wildly popular videos. These new features include auto-generated captions, translations for video descriptions and captions, and even translations for those text stickers people add to their TikTok videos.

Two smartphones showing a TikTok video before and after captions are added.
TikTok

With the auto-generated captions feature, TikTok users will be able to enable closed captions for the videos they watch, as well as the ones they create.

In addition to auto-captions, TikTok will also be rolling out two new translation features, one for video captions and descriptions and another for those handy text stickers that creators will often add to their videos to provide more context.

Two smartphones showing a TikTok video before and after translated captions, descriptions, and text stickers have been added.
TikTok

According to TikTok’s announcement, these new accessibility features are expected to “support an initial batch of languages including English, Portuguese, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, and Turkish.”

While TikTok is announcing the above features today, they’re not necessarily widely available to all users just yet. TikTok says that the rollout is still “at the early stages” and for now, they’re only “available on select videos at this time.”

Accessibility is increasingly gaining importance in the world of social media. And TikTok isn’t the only platform that’s beefing up its accessibility tools. In fact, Twitter recently announced the launch of at least two other accessibility features for the bird app: alt text reminders and a closed captioning toggle for Android and iOS.

Editors' Recommendations

Windows 11 now stops brute force cyberattacks right in their tracks

Two windows laptops sit on a wooden table.

Is the Pixel 6a waterproof? What you should know before getting it wet

Google Pixel 6a standing up against a tree.

The best Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout

The Armaguerra 43 in Warzone.

Personal data of 69 million Neopets users is now up for sale after a data breach

Person typing on a computer keyboard.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel 6a right now

The Google Pixel 6a. We see the back of the phone as it's laying on top a piece of wood.

Here’s your chance to win ultra comfortable Oladance OWS open-ear headphones

Oladance OWS open ear headphones shown up close and worn.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t coming until after March 2023

avatar frontiers of pandora delayed 2023 2024

The Roomba i6 is $250 off for a limited time

The iRobot Roomba i6 robot vacuum, cleaning a hardwood floor.

This Lenovo laptop deal is so good it must be a mistake

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 tablet gen 3 on white background.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Pam and Tommy looking at one another in a scene from Pam & Tommy on Hulu.

Even Grand Theft Auto Online has high gas prices in new expansion

earn more cash in gta onlines new the criminal enterprises update this july online

Samsung Galaxy Watches are ON SALE at Best Buy this week

Woman wearing Samsung Watch4 while doing yoga.

Intel still plans to beat AMD and Nvidia, but not in the way you think

Two Intel Arc GPUs running side by side.