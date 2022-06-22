 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Twitter apologizes for personal data misuse with timeline alert

Anita George
By

If you saw an alert from Twitter in your timeline today about its use of “use of your personal information for tailored advertising,” you don’t necessarily need to panic. But the alert links to a statement from the app that is definitely worth reading.

The alert from Twitter is appearing within your timeline — we saw it this morning via the desktop web version of Twitter. The timeline alert is a notice that Twitter “may have served you targeted ads based on an email address or phone number you provided to us to secure your account.

Twitter's personal data timeline alert to its users.
screenshot

This alert then links to a Twitter Help Center article that reads like an apology statement from the bird app itself.

The issue that the alert is referring to is the fact that recently Twitter reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its gathering and use of Twitter users’ email addresses and phone numbers for targeted advertising. As today’s timeline alert notes, that personal information was provided by users to help secure their accounts, but Twitter also used it to serve targeted ads, without users’ knowledge.

Selecting the Learn More button in the timeline alert opens a link to Twitter’s Help Center article on the subject in which the bird app explained the timeline of events that led to the settlement with the FTC. In the statement, Twitter says that the personal info was used in targeted ads until September 2019 and then said since then that they “are no longer using phone numbers or email addresses collected for safety or security purposes for advertising.

Twitter also mentioned that users’ phone numbers and email addresses were not shared with advertisers and that users don’t need to do anything with respect to this issue.

The statement ended with an apology to users and offered a link to a form to contact Twitter’s Office of Data Protection with any questions or comments about its use of personal data.

Editors' Recommendations

Every model of AirPods is on sale at Amazon today

A woman wears Apple AirPods Pro while looking at a phone.

Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktop monitors for home offices

Dell 4K USB-C 27-inch monitor on white background.

Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are both on sale at Amazon

A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.

The phenomenal LG C1 OLED TV is $200 off today

LG 55 Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ OLED55C1PUB

Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook just dropped to $249 from $599

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a great 2-in-1 computing option.

Save $200 on this Samsung 28-inch 4K gaming monitor today

Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

Best cheap printer deals for June 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 review: A beautiful apocalypse

The cast of The Umbrella Academy stands together in the main room of the family mansion.

The best gaming speakers for 2022: Improve the sound on your PC or game console

A Logitech speaker sitting beside a desktop computer.

Final Fantasy XVI may be series’ first mainline game with a mature rating

final fantasy xvi may be first m rated mainline game

How to use Universal Control on Mac and iPad

Mac with an iPad, keyboard, and mouse from Pixabay.

Best Microsoft Office deals for June 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

How to run emulators on the Steam Deck

Emulator collection on Steam Deck.