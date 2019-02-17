Digital Trends
Social Media

Twitter keeps your direct messages, even years after you delete them

Aaron Mamiit
By

Twitter is keeping copies of direct messages sent through the social network even years after users delete them, according to security researcher Karan Saini.

Saini, who told TechCrunch that he harbored “concerns” over the long retention of data, found old direct messages for Twitter accounts that were already taken down in an archive acquired through the social network’s website  He also revealed a previously undisclosed bug that allows him to use a since-deprecated API to retrieve the direct messages even after they were deleted by both the sender and the recipient.

Twitter’s privacy policy claims that it is possible for users to restore their accounts for 30 days after deactivation, in case the move to cancel was a mistake. After the 30-day period, Twitter supposedly deletes the data associated with the account, including the direct messages. However, this is apparently not the case, according to Saini’s discovery.

TechCrunch’s own tests confirmed that it is possible to recover DMs from years ago, including those that were made by suspended and deleted accounts. Saini also tweeted a clarification on what his findings meant for the regular user.

Saini refers to the issue as a “functional bug,” instead of a security flaw, but it is also a privacy matter, as Twitter seemingly has a different definition of delete compared to its users. When users delete their Twitter accounts or their direct messages on the social network, the expectation is that the data is gone for good, not floating around in archives, waiting to be retrieved.

Twitter previously had trouble with direct messages, with a security bug revealed last year that possibly routed messages sent to business accounts to registered developers. Twitter also just recently suffered a privacy scare, when a bug fix for the app on Android devices somehow changed settings for private tweets for some users, exposing them to the public.

Twitter, one of the world’s most prominent social networks, makes it easier to share thoughts and to communicate with friends. However, the privacy and security issues are among the many reasons for users to be mindful of what they do with social media.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon plugs in with $700 million investment in electric pickup company Rivian
Mobile

Happy Valentine’s Day! Coffee Meets Bagel dating app data may have been breached

Are you planning on using Coffee Meets Bagel to find love on Valentine's Day? If you've been using the app for a while, you'll probably want to change your password -- the company said a data breach may have taken place before May 2018.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google-play-store
Mobile

Google insists it’s doing what it can to purge Play Store of malicious apps

Google's efforts to provide a secure and safe Play Store for Android users resulted in the company rejecting 55 percent more app submissions in 2018 compared to a year earlier. But the challenge is ongoing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram test reveals direct messages may be coming to browsers

Instagram for the web has always been a minimalist affair compared to the feature-rich smartphone app, but in the last few years that's started to change. The latest news is that Instagram is considering adding direct messages.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
netflix tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Twitter boss again teases the idea of a button to edits tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has suggested the company is still looking at options for allowing people to edit tweets. Ideas include a function that gives you up to 30 seconds to recall a tweet before it goes live on the service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a photo of an egg has become the most liked post on instagram
Social Media

‘Instagram egg’ embarks on a new adventure as man behind it is unmasked

The Instagram egg made global headlines recently after it became the most-liked post on the photo-sharing app. The person behind the account has now been revealed, as has his reason for choosing an egg for the stunt.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
periscope super hearts lauunched application on a cell phone
Social Media

Periscope tool adds guests to feeds so streamers can become talk show hosts

Periscope users can now invite viewers to chime into the conversation with more than just the comment tool. By enabling the option to add guests, livestreamers can add guests to the conversation, in audio format only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram husbands study adobe kamra shootra copy
Photography

Crouching, climbing, and creeping, the perfect Instagram shot knows no bounds

Just how far will you go for the perfect Instagram? A recent survey shows just how willing Instagram users -- and Instagram husbands -- are to climb, lie down, embarrass themselves or let their food go cold for the perfect shot.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
unsend a message in facebook messenger messengerunsendupdate
Social Media

Facebook’s long-promised ‘unsend’ feature arrives. Here’s how to use it

Send a message to the wrong person? Messenger now gives you 10 minutes to take it back. After an update beginning to roll out today, users can now retract messages if they act within the first 10 minutes after sending the message.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube rewind 2018 is about to become the most disliked video ever
Social Media

YouTube boss admits even her own kids gave the ‘Rewind’ video a thumbs down

YouTube's 2018 Rewind video went down like a lead balloon at the end of last year, becoming the most disliked video in its history. And now YouTube's CEO has admitted that even her own kids thought it was pretty darn awful.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally recovers from its redesign — so here comes an Android update

Snapchat's drop in users after launching a controversial redesign has finally stagnated. During the fourth quarter and 2018 earnings report, Snapchat shared that the company is rolling out an Android update designed to increase performance.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skypes new blur background feature could help save your blushes skype
Social Media

Skype’s new ‘blur background’ feature could help keep you from blushing

Skype's latest feature for desktop lets you blur your background during video calls. The idea is that it keeps you as the focus instead of distracting others with whatever embarrassing things you might have on show behind you.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
twitter
Social Media

Twitter users are declining but more people are seeing ads every day

Twitter's end-of-the-year report for 2018 is a mix of good and bad news. The good news is that more users are seeing adds daily, the metric the company will focus on moving forward. But the bad news is that monthly active users are…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. With so many subreddits, however, navigating the "front page of the internet" can be daunting. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle