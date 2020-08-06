Twitter just rolled out a new feature to its iOS app that lets users limit which people can reply to their tweets.

The feature was announced in May as a test, but you can now use it in Twitter’s latest iOS app update, which rolled out late Wednesday.

Here’s how you can use the new feature to pick and choose who can reply to you:

Tap on the box that says Everyone can Reply above your keyboard when you go to write a Tweet

Choose who can reply to your tweet from three options: Everyone, people you follow, or only people you mention

You can choose different settings for each of your tweets

Digital Trends reached out to Twitter to find out if and when the feature will be available on the Android app, as well as for desktop users. We will update this story when we hear back.

The ability to pick and choose who can reply to your tweets could make harassment and cyberbullying less visible and less upsetting to users who experience it. However, during testing, some users on Twitter remarked that by blocking replies, they could stifle conversations around controversial subjects, possibly making it easier for misinformation to spread.

