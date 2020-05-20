  1. Social Media

Twitter just added a new feature that it should’ve had years ago

By

Is Twitter actually listening to its users? 

The social media company announced Wednesday that it will begin to roll out a new feature where users can essentially pick and choose who can reply to their tweets, “giving people control over the conversations they start.” Right now the feature is only available to a small percentage of users globally

Twitter was leading up to this in the last few months. In November, it gave users the option to hide replies, and in March it became the butt of the joke when it introduced “fleeting thoughts,” aka Twitter’s take on Instagram Stories — both masquerading as ways to contain the incessant harassment often experienced on the platform. 

But Twitter’s latest move is different. And should have been implemented a long time ago. 

You don’t even have to be a Twitter user to know the type of behavior that goes on there. Internet trolls regularly use Twitter’s own features, like Lists, to target and harass people with the fury of a literal swarm.

And if you’re a woman on Twitter, you are more than aware of the consistent stream of threats, unsolicited sexual innuendo, and abuse that takes place. Even celebrities have left the platform for these reasons, leaving behind millions of followers in pursuit of mental health.

In 2019, Twitter stopped sharing how many of its users were leaving each month because so many of its accounts were bots and spam

Wading through hundreds of tweets filled with insults and trolling just to find a select few from colleagues and friends can be exhausting.

And, sure, Twitter’s latest “conversation settings” will not stop all harassment. Users will still have the opportunity to retweet with comments and take screenshots.

But the ability to choose who can reply will make harassment less visible to those who are sick and tired of being targeted in their replies. This isn’t censorship in the slightest: It will just have to take place elsewhere, in someone else’s replies. Tweets and reactions may not live in the same place anymore, but that may be for the best — and doesn’t mean those who are interested can’t easily sniff it out. Conversations can now be more focused and with people whose opinions you actually care about.

And let’s be honest: The option to manage who can call you “cringe” and who can’t is all users have ever wanted! 

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t let the COVID crash fool you. It’s still a great time to be a YouTuber

dont let the coronavirus crash fool you its still a great time to be youtuber ytcorona concept articlecrop 200515

Zuckerberg reveals true scale of battle against misinformation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leads a conversation on free expression at Georgetown University on October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. The event was hosted by the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy and its Institute of Politics and Public Service

The best Android apps (May 2020)

best Android apps

Twitter is struggling to keep viral ‘Plandemic’ conspiracy video off its platform

Hand holding a Twitter phone

Facebook cancels all large, in-person events through June 2021

mark zuckerberg speaking in front of giant digital lock

Facebook’s newest reaction is a virtual hug

facebook care reaction hug

How to add music to Instagram videos

How to go live on Facebook

Facebook to take on Twitch and YouTube with a stand-alone gaming app

Facebook map shows you where people are reporting coronavirus symptoms

Reddit suffers outage Monday

Reddit 503 Error Message

Google Duo adds four new features to help ease us through lockdown

google duo adds four new features for better video calls

Twitter will remove potentially harmful, unverified claims about 5G, coronavirus

Twitter-banner-on-NY-Stock-Exchange

How to use Snapchat filters

Facebook is releasing its answer to Zoom with Messenger Rooms