  1. Social Media

Twitter lets iOS users record their voices for tweets

By

Twitter is testing a new iOS feature that allows you to tweet with your voice. 

The new feature is available to some iOS users starting Wednesday and allows you to compose a tweet of up to 140 seconds of audio using your voice. People will be able to click and listen to your voice tweet.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” Twitter said in its blog post announcing the feature. 

All iOS users will have access to the feature in the coming weeks, Twitter said. Digital Trends reached out to Twitter to find out when Android users would get the feature. We will update this story when we hear back.

How to use voice tweets

  • Open the tweet composer and you’ll see a new icon on the bottom left that is a wavelength. 
  • Tap the wavelength and you’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. 
  • Tap your photo to record your voice. 
  • Tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to tweet. 
  • The feature also allows you to start a new voice tweet if your time limit has run out, automatically creating a voice tweet thread. 

Editors' Recommendations

You can now video chat with up to 32 people on Google Duo

Google Duo 32 person video calls

Best apps for livestreaming: Stream, connect, and even make money

livestreaming from couch

How to turn off Restricted Mode on YouTube

woman sitting at table watching laptop

The best camera apps for Android

Best photo apps for Android

Disney makes it official: Star Wars Celebration 2020 is canceled

what is baby yoda star wars the empire strikes back

Nintendo cracks down on real-money transactions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons Clothing

Arlo delivers its most affordable security camera ever with the Arlo Essential

Oscars ceremony delayed as Academy extends qualifying deadline

Windows 10 May 2020 Update plagued by issues with Chrome, printing, and more

EA unveils Star Wars: Squadrons with an October 2 launch date

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

The Witcher Netflix Series

Sony PS5: Games, price, specs, release date, and more

PlayStation 4

Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram reportedly suffer outages

is facebook working on a messenger assistant powered by real people

Microsoft explains in detail how Xbox Series X Smart Delivery will work

Next Mario Kart title on Switch likely delayed until 2021