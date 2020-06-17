Twitter lets iOS users record their voices for tweets

Twitter is testing a new iOS feature that allows you to tweet with your voice.

The new feature is available to some iOS users starting Wednesday and allows you to compose a tweet of up to 140 seconds of audio using your voice. People will be able to click and listen to your voice tweet.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” Twitter said in its blog post announcing the feature.

All iOS users will have access to the feature in the coming weeks, Twitter said. Digital Trends reached out to Twitter to find out when Android users would get the feature. We will update this story when we hear back.

Hear us out: we're testing a new way to start a conversation. pic.twitter.com/sZTHwyqaIF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 17, 2020

How to use voice tweets

Open the tweet composer and you’ll see a new icon on the bottom left that is a wavelength.

Tap the wavelength and you’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom.

Tap your photo to record your voice.

Tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to tweet.

The feature also allows you to start a new voice tweet if your time limit has run out, automatically creating a voice tweet thread.

Editors' Recommendations