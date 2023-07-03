 Skip to main content
You’ll soon have to pay to use TweetDeck

Trevor Mogg
By

Twitter has said that from early August, only verified users will be able to use TweetDeck.

The web-based dashboard offers Twitter power users a range of features, including the ability to organize and manage feeds across multiple columns.

TweetDeck has always been free, but as new Twitter owner Elon Musk and recently installed CEO Linda Yaccarino look for ways to rake in much-needed revenue, the company has decided to put the popular tool behind a paywall.

It means that from August 2, you’ll need to be a verified user to continue using TweetDeck. Twitter’s verified tier — known officially as Twitter Blue — currently costs from $8 per month or $84 per year, and brings with it features such as the ability to edit tweets, prioritized rankings in conversation and search, and fewer ads. You’re also given a blue check mark.

Twitter has been testing a new version of TweetDeck for some time, and users are currently being invited to try it via a link on the current interface.

In a tweet on Monday announcing the changes, Twitter said that all saved searches, lists, and columns will be carried over to the new version of TweetDeck via an “import” prompt that shows when you load the application for the first time.

The new version of TweetDeck supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more. However, Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks, the company said.

The changes come just days after Elon Musk announced that the company was limiting verified accounts to reading 10,000 posts a day, unverified accounts to 1,000 a day, and new unverified accounts to 500 a day.

Musk said the action was needed to prevent tech companies from scraping Twitter data to train their AI tools — something he has long been upset about as the data is being utilized without permission — though some see the move as another attempt at nudging non-verified users into paying for Twitter Blue.

Since Twitter brought in the reading limits at the weekend, elements of the older version of TweetDeck have stopped working for some users.

Twitter has faced so many disruptions, changes, and renewed concern over hate speech since Musk bought the company in October that some frustrated users are exploring alternative options like Mastodon and Bluesky. There’s also much interest in Threads, a Twitter-like tool that’s linked to Instagram and which is expected to launch on Thursday, July 6.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Elon Musk reveals who might have to pay to use Twitter
Elon Musk stands looking to his right.

As prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk prepares to take the microblogging service in a new direction, many of its 217 million active users are keen to know what exactly he plans to do with it.
Musk is the kind of guy who likes to people keep guessing, so it’s currently hard to say what will happen (though the long-called-for edit feature seems like a certainty).
However, tweeting to his 90 million followers on Tuesday, Musk made clear that he wants to keep the service free for casual users, while adding that there could be a “slight cost” for commercial and government accounts.
“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk wrote in the tweet posted on Tuesday, May 3.
Many had been wondering if Musk, who bid $43 billion for Twitter in April, might move the social media service toward a subscription-based model, especially as recent comments by the billionaire entrepreneur suggested a potential move away from ads.
Twitter does currently offer a subscription tier called Twitter Blue, which costs $3 a month for users in certain countries. Twitter Blue includes a few extra features such as undo tweet, bookmark folders, custom navigation, and custom app icons. Recent reports claimed that Musk was interested in reducing the subscription for Twitter Blue to $2 a month, though for now it remains at $3.
Musk’s controversial bid for Twitter was accepted by the board toward the end of last month. However, it still needs to be approved by shareholders and regulators, so it could be several months before it's finalized.
Assuming the deal goes through, here are some changes Musk has suggested that he may make to the platform once he has full control of it.

Read more
Twitter Circle will soon let you send semiprivate tweets
A Twitter icon on a blue background on a smartphone's screen, all on a white background.

Robert de Niro introduced Ben Stiller and all of us to a concept called the Circle of Trust in the 2000 film Meet the Parents. Now, over 20 years later, Twitter is taking that lesson to heart and spinning it into a new feature it's testing called Twitter Circle.

The Twitter Safety team on Tuesday introduced the feature, which is designed to allow users to share their tweets with up to 150 people instead of sharing them with a public audience. Some people are able to use Twitter Circle already, but it's currently unknown when it will be rolled out to everybody. The testing phase is not exclusive to either iOS or Android, nor is it exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers.

Read more
Twitter will soon remove tweets intended to undermine the election
twitter 13th birthday changed communication nyse

Twitter will soon remove and label any tweets that it believes are intended to undermine the 2020 election. 

The social network announced the policy update on Thursday, September 10. Tweets that would be categorized as undermining the election include misleading information about election laws, misleading claims about election results, and tweets with disputed claims about topics like election rigging or ballot tampering. 

Read more