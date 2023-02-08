 Skip to main content
Twitter is down and not letting us tweet — it says users are over a daily limit

Joe Maring
By

It’s nearly impossible to keep up with every new bug/feature/mishap at Twitter these days, but some are more noteworthy than others. Such is the case with today’s bug (?), in which Twitter tells users that they are “over the daily limit for sending tweets.”

The below screenshot shows the new error message that appears when attempting to tweet from Twitter’s desktop site. Trying to tweet from the Twitter mobile app simply returns a “failed to send” error message.

Error message on Twitter saying you are "over the daily limit for sending Tweets."
Digital Trends

A quick look at Down Detector reveals that a lot of people are experiencing the same problem. A massive spike of outage reports came in around 4:45 p.m. ET, with numerous people commenting on the Down Detector website that they cannot tweet. The Down Detector website shows 52% of users reporting problems with the app, 35% of users indicating website problems, and another 13% citing a server connection issue.

Many of us at Digital Trends have tried tweeting from our personal accounts and have all run into the “you are over the daily limit for sending tweets” error. Interestingly, other Twitter users still appear to be able to tweet, suggesting the problem may be a geographical one or have something to do with Twitter’s recent API changes. At this point, it’s anyone’s best guess.

A bug, or a sign of big changes to come?

Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

This is almost certainly an unintentional bug on Twitter’s part, but the wording for the error is peculiar. This isn’t the first time Twitter’s been down and not let people tweet, but the “daily limit” wording is a new one.

Could this be a sign that Twitter’s toying with the idea of capping how often people can tweet in a day? It seems like a crazy idea, but then again, crazier things have happened with Twitter. It’s not impossible to imagine a world where free Twitter users have a daily limit, while Twitter Blue subscribers can tweet as much as they want.

How to fix the daily limit Twitter bug

The good news? If Twitter won’t let you send a tweet like normal, scheduling a tweet for the future appears to still work without a problem. Multiple Digital Trends writers have also confirmed this. Is it ideal? No. But if you absolutely must tweet and Twitter won’t let you right now, that’s one way around it.

It’s unclear when Twitter will be back to normal, but we’ll keep an eye on things and update this article whenever that happens.

