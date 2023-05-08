Four crewmembers at the International Space Station (ISS) enjoyed a short ride aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour on Saturday, moving the spacecraft to a different port to make way for a cargo ship arriving in June.
SpaceX Crew-6 members Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA, along with Sultan Alneyadi of the United Arab Emirates and Andrey Fedyaev of Russia, undocked from the Harmony module’s space-facing port at 7:23 a.m. before flying the short distance to the same module’s forward port.
The entire trip took a mere 38 minutes.
Commenting on the short mission, Hoburg said in a tweet that they’d had a “successful day” taking the SpaceX capsule “out for a spin” on Saturday.
Hoburg explained that the mission was necessary as the incoming cargo ship will be bringing with it a couple of rollout solar arrays. These will be extracted from the ship using the robotic Canadarm2 device, and the position of the freed port offers the best angle of approach for the arm.
The arrays will be installed during spacewalks in the summer as part of ongoing work to upgrade the space station’s power supply.
NASA live streamed the short flight and later shared some of the footage in a tweet.
This was the 27th spacecraft relocation maneuver in the space station’s two decades of operation, according to NASA.
The most recent relocation maneuver before Saturday’s took place last month when three space station crewmembers rode a Russian Soyuz spacecraft between two ports to make room for another visiting cargo spacecraft. Before that, in July 2021, SpaceX flew a Crew Dragon to another port to make way for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which arrived a short while later on a test flight.
Editors' Recommendations
- Watch a cosmonaut hurl a piece of ISS garbage into the abyss
- How to watch Friday’s historic spacewalk at the ISS
- A spacecraft at the ISS is about to take a very short trip
- A crew capsule just landed on Earth. But why was it empty?
- Axiom Space to send third private mission to the International Space Station