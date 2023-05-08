 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Four space station astronauts just took Crew Dragon ‘for a spin’

Trevor Mogg
By

Four crewmembers at the International Space Station (ISS) enjoyed a short ride aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour on Saturday, moving the spacecraft to a different port to make way for a cargo ship arriving in June.

SpaceX Crew-6 members Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA, along with Sultan Alneyadi of the United Arab Emirates and Andrey Fedyaev of Russia, undocked from the Harmony module’s space-facing port at 7:23 a.m. before flying the short distance to the same module’s forward port.

Related Videos

The entire trip took a mere 38 minutes.

Commenting on the short mission, Hoburg said in a tweet that they’d had a “successful day” taking the SpaceX capsule “out for a spin” on Saturday.

Related

Hoburg explained that the mission was necessary as the incoming cargo ship will be bringing with it a couple of rollout solar arrays. These will be extracted from the ship using the robotic Canadarm2 device, and the position of the freed port offers the best angle of approach for the arm.

The arrays will be installed during spacewalks in the summer as part of ongoing work to upgrade the space station’s power supply.

Successful day taking Endeavour out for a spin yesterday. We cleared off the Node 2 zenith port to make room for the @SpaceX CRS-28 cargo mission, which must go zenith so the @csa_asc Canadarm2 can reach the trunk to extract two beautiful IROSA solar arrays that we’ll install… https://t.co/XfDRZPqBRa

&mdash; Woody Hoburg (@Astro_Woody) May 7, 2023

NASA live streamed the short flight and later shared some of the footage in a tweet.

The @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour with four crewmates aboard undocked from the station at 7:23am ET today and took a 38-minute trip to its new port. More… https://t.co/aUIf9Ujlai pic.twitter.com/EiyDvB0Kmi

&mdash; International Space Station (@Space_Station) May 6, 2023

This was the 27th spacecraft relocation maneuver in the space station’s two decades of operation, according to NASA.

The most recent relocation maneuver before Saturday’s took place last month when three space station crewmembers rode a Russian Soyuz spacecraft between two ports to make room for another visiting cargo spacecraft. Before that, in July 2021, SpaceX flew a Crew Dragon to another port to make way for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which arrived a short while later on a test flight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA may use a ‘space tug’ to decommission the space station
The space station and Earth.

NASA is aiming to build a special spacecraft capable of guiding the International Space Station to a safe deorbit position when it’s decommissioned in 2030.

Details of the plan were laid out in recent days when the White House released its budget request for 2024.

Read more
Four Crew-5 astronauts return home safe from International Space Station
Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, left, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, right, are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Shannon shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Mann, Cassada, Wakata, and Kikina are returning after 157 days in space as part of Expedition 68 aboard the International Space Station.

A crew of four astronauts has returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), splashing down  in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, late on Saturday, March 13. The Crew-5 astronauts traveled in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and made a parachute-assisted splashdown at 9:02 p.m. ET (6:02 p.m. PT), at which point, they were picked up using a recovery ship and taken back to Tampa to catch a plane to Houston.

The crew consisted of NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, plus Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. The four have spent nearly six months on the orbiting space station, working on projects including scientific research and spacewalks to upgrade space station hardware.

Read more
NASA targets today for Crew-5 astronauts’ journey home
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

SpaceX’s Crew-5 astronauts are aiming to depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, bringing to an end a five-month stay aboard the facility.

The current plan is for NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, along with Japan’s Koichi Wakata and Russia’s Anna Kikina, to undock from the space station aboard their Crew Dragon spacecraft at 5:05 p.m. ET before splashing down at 9:25 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10.

Read more