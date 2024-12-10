 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Feast your eyes on 10 years of Hubble images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune

By
This is a montage of NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope views of our solar system's four giant outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, each shown in enhanced color. The images were taken over nearly 10 years, from 2014 to 2024.
This is a montage of NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope views of our solar system's four giant outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, each shown in enhanced color. The images were taken over nearly 10 years, from 2014 to 2024. NASA, ESA, A. Simon (NASA-GSFC), M. H. Wong (UC Berkeley), J. DePasquale (STScI)

While the Hubble Space Telescope might be most famous for its images of beautiful and far-off objects like nebulae or distant galaxies, it also takes images of objects closer to home, including the planets right here in our own solar system. For the past 10 years, Hubble has been studying the outer planets in a project called OPAL (Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy), capturing regular images of each of the four outer planets so scientists can study their changes over time.

The planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune are different in many ways from Earth, as they are gas giants and ice giants rather than rocky planets. But they do have some similar phenomena, such as weather that regularly changes, including epic events like storms that are so large they can be seen from space. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, for example, the big orange-red eye shape that is visible on most images of the planet, is an enormous storm larger than the width of the entire Earth and which has been raging for centuries.

Recommended Videos

In Hubble’s images of Jupiter collected between 2015 and 2024, you can see how the spot moves and changes over time, with the bands of color created by bands of atmosphere moving and changing as well:

A nine-panel collage showing Hubble images of Jupiter taken under the OPAL (Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy) program from 2015-2024, with approximately true color. OPAL tracks the Great Red Spot (GRS) and other notable changes in Jupiter’s banded cloud structure of zones and belts over time.
A nine-panel collage showa Hubble images of Jupiter taken as part of the OPAL (Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy) program from 2015 to 2024. OPAL tracks the Great Red Spot (GRS) and other notable changes in Jupiter’s banded cloud structure of zones and belts over time. NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC), M. Wong (UC Berkeley), J. DePasquale (STScI)

As for the other planets, data from OPAL has revealed information about Saturn’s “spokes,” which are dark patches in the planet’s rings that appear in a seasonal pattern and disappear again after just a few rotations. Uranus also has epic storms that are due to its unusual rotation, as the planet is tilted so far over that it rotates almost on its side. Part of one of its hemispheres can go without seeing any direct sunlight for periods of up to 42 years, which affects the way that polar ice caps form and melt.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

And as for Neptune, the most distant planet in the solar system, it has its own strange dark spot. The peculiar thing about this spot is that it seems to be transitory, as sometimes it appeared in images and sometimes not. It turns out that it was not one single spot, but multiple spots that formed and faded over time, and which were also created by storms. Hubble was able to watch one of these storms appearing and fading, as well as track it moving toward the equator over time. It also showed that the cloudy weather there is influenced by the sun — even though Neptune receives just 0.1% of the intensity of sunlight we get here on Earth.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Hubble catches a baby star pulsating in a triple star system
This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image captures a triple-star star system.

This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image shows a triple-star star system. NASA, ESA, G. Duchene (Universite de Grenoble I); Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

A gorgeous new image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a triple star system, where three stars are working in tandem to create a reflection nebula. The trio of stars are located 550 light-years away, and include one particular star, HP Tau, that is like a younger version of our sun and will eventually grow up to be a similar hydrogen-fueled star in millions of years' time.

Read more
Stunning images of Jupiter’s moon Europa show it has a floating icy shell
Jupiter’s moon Europa was captured by the JunoCam instrument aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during the mission’s close flyby on Sept. 29, 2022. The images show the fractures, ridges, and bands that crisscross the moon’s surface.

This image of Jupiter’s moon Europa was captured by the JunoCam instrument aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during the mission’s close flyby on September 29, 2022. The image shows the fractures, ridges, and bands that crisscross the moon’s surface. Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Image processing: Björn Jónsson (CC BY 3.0)

NASA's Juno mission is busy studying not only the planet of Jupiter, with its strange weather and strong magnetic field, but also several of its icy moons ,including the intriguing Europa. Often a top target of habitability research, Europa is exciting as a potential host for life because it is thought to have a liquid water ocean -- although this ocean is beneath an icy crust up to 15 miles thick. Juno has taken high-definition photos of Europa's surface, and scientists have recently analyzed this data to identify fractures and other features running across the icy shell.

Read more
Celebrate Hubble’s 34th birthday with this gorgeous nebula image
In celebration of the 34th anniversary of the launch of NASA’s legendary Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers took a snapshot of the Little Dumbbell Nebula, also known as Messier 76, or M76, located 3,400 light-years away in the northern circumpolar constellation Perseus. The name 'Little Dumbbell' comes from its shape that is a two-lobed structure of colorful, mottled, glowing gases resembling a balloon that’s been pinched around a middle waist. Like an inflating balloon, the lobes are expanding into space from a dying star seen as a white dot in the center. Blistering ultraviolet radiation from the super-hot star is causing the gases to glow. The red color is from nitrogen, and blue is from oxygen.

Tomorrow, April 24, marks the 34th anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope. For more than three decades, this venerable old telescope has been peering out into space, observing stars, galaxies, and nebulae to understand more about the universe we live in. To celebrate this birthday, Hubble scientists have shared a new image showing the striking Little Dumbbell Nebula, also known as Messier 76, which is located 3,400 light-years away.

In celebration of the 34th anniversary of the launch of NASA’s legendary Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers took a snapshot of the Little Dumbbell Nebula, also known as Messier 76, or M76, located 3,400 light-years away in the northern circumpolar constellation Perseus. NASA, ESA, STScI

Read more