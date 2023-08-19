 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Clouds on Neptune might be created by the sun, strangely enough

Georgina Torbet
By

As distant as it is, orbiting nearly 3 million miles from the sun, we know a surprising amount about the atmosphere and weather conditions on Neptune. Dramatic storms have been observed there including by the Voyager 2 spacecraft which passed by in the 1980s, which saw dark spots surrounded by white clouds of frozen methane. However, astronomers are now faced with a puzzle about these storms and why they seem to be appearing and disappearing over time.

Researchers recently used Hubble and other telescopes to observe Neptune’s clouds to investigate a mystery: why sometimes the planet had plentiful clouds in its atmosphere and at other times had barely any. In 2019, the level of clouds dropped dramatically and it wasn’t clear why.

Recommended Videos

“Even now, four years later, the most recent images we took this past June still show the clouds haven’t returned to their former levels,” said lead researcher Erandi Chavez of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard-Smithsonian in a statement. “This is extremely exciting and unexpected, especially since Neptune’s previous period of low cloud activity was not nearly as dramatic and prolonged.”

This sequence of Hubble Space Telescope images chronicles the waxing and waning of the amount of cloud cover on Neptune. This long set of observations shows that the number of clouds grows increasingly following a peak in the solar cycle – where the Sun's level of activity rhythmically rises and falls over an 11-year period.
This sequence of Hubble Space Telescope images chronicles the waxing and waning of the amount of cloud cover on Neptune. This long set of observations shows that the number of clouds grows increasingly following a peak in the solar cycle – where the Sun’s level of activity rhythmically rises and falls over an 11-year period. NASA, ESA, Erandi Chavez (UC Berkeley), Imke de Pater (UC Berkeley)

The team found a link between the amounts of clouds and the solar cycle, which is an 11-year pattern of activity which the sun goes through. At certain times the number of sunspots and solar flares from the sun increases, which sends more ultraviolet (UV) radiation out into the solar system. This radiation seems to affect the clouds on Neptune, as the research shows that over 30 years of data more clouds are present two years after the peak of the solar cycle. The researchers think that this two-year lag is due to the chemical processes which begin in the planet’s atmosphere and need time to produce clouds.

“These remarkable data give us the strongest evidence yet that Neptune’s cloud cover correlates with the Sun’s cycle,” said senior researcher Imke de Pater. “Our findings support the theory that the Sun’s UV rays, when strong enough, may be triggering a photochemical reaction that produces Neptune’s clouds.”

The researchers want to continue tracking the planet’s cloud activity to understand how the sun affects the clouds, and whether the clouds will reappear from their current low levels.

“It’s fascinating to be able to use telescopes on Earth to study the climate of a world more than 2.5 billion miles away from us,” said fellow researcher Carlos Alvarez of the Keck Observatory . “Advances in technology and observations have enabled us to constrain Neptune’s atmospheric models, which are key to understanding the correlation between the ice giant’s climate and the solar cycle.”

The research is published in the journal Icarus.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
This strange planet has three suns and orbits at a funky angle
This illustration shows the planet KOI-5Ab transiting across the face of a Sun-like star, which is part of a triple-star system located 1,800 light-years away in the Cygnus constellation.

This illustration shows the planet KOI-5Ab transiting across the face of a Sun-like star, which is part of a triple-star system located 1,800 light-years away in the Cygnus constellation. Caltech/R. Hurt (Infrared Processing and Analysis Center, or IPAC)

The oddities in our universe are many, and new research has thrown light on one such strange star system discovered more than a decade ago. Researchers have found a planet with three suns and an unusual kink in its orbit.

Read more
Astronomers discover a rare hot Neptune planet that ‘shouldn’t exist’
This artist's impression shows the LTT9779 system approximately to scale, with the hot Neptune-sized planet at left and its bright, nearby star at right. The trail of material streaming off of the planet is hypothetical but likely, based on the intense irradiation of this planet.

Astronomers have discovered a planetary oddity: An exoplanet of an extremely rare type called a hot Neptune.

Hot Neptunes are planets around the size of Neptune which lie close to their stars. Astronomers think the reason they are so rare could be because planets of this size rapidly lose their atmospheres when they are close to their stars, and they are quickly eroded down to Earth-size. Hot Neptunes are so rare that astronomers even refer to the area close to a star as a "Neptune desert."

Read more
Dark matter might be even stranger than we thought, according to Hubble
Hubble Sheds Light on Small-Scale Concentrations of Dark Matter

Hubble Makes Unexpected Dark Matter Discovery

A new study using the Hubble Space Telescope suggests that we understand dark matter even less than we thought previously. The hypothesized matter is thought to exist based on the mass of galaxies, but has never been directly observed. Now, new research suggests that our predictions about how dark matter affects space-time might be way off.

Read more