 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Neptune has a dark spot of its own, and it has been imaged from Earth

Georgina Torbet
By

While the most famous planetary spot in the solar system would have to be Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, an epic storm 10,000 miles wide that has been raging for hundreds of years, other planets are known to host spots of their own as well. That includes Neptune, which had a large dark spot that was first imaged by Voyager 2 when it passed by in the 1980s.

Neptune’s spot was named the Great Dark Spot, but when the Hubble Space Telescope tried to image the spot in 1994, it had disappeared. Now, a Neptune spot has been imaged from the ground for the first time, using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

Neptune observed with the MUSE instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope.
This image shows Neptune observed with the MUSE instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope. At each pixel within Neptune, MUSE splits the incoming light into its constituent colors or wavelengths. This is similar to obtaining images at thousands of different wavelengths all at once, which provides a wealth of valuable information to astronomers. This image combines all colors captured by MUSE into a “natural” view of Neptune, where a dark spot can be seen to the upper right. ESO/P. Irwin et al.

“Since the first discovery of a dark spot, I’ve always wondered what these short-lived and elusive dark features are,” said lead researcher Patrick Irwin of the University of Oxford in a statement.

Recommended Videos

Hubble returned to observe Neptune and observed another spot in the northern hemisphere in 2018, providing the chance for astronomers to study a spot while it was present. They used an instrument on the VLT called MUSE, or the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer, to get spectrographic data which shows a 3D view of the spot by looking at different levels in the atmosphere. The research suggests that the spot is caused by darker air particles, which collect beneath the hazy layer in the planet’s atmosphere.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have been able to not only make the first detection of a dark spot from the ground but also record for the very first time a reflection spectrum of such a feature,” said Irwin.

This image shows Neptune observed with the MUSE instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). At each pixel within Neptune, MUSE splits the incoming light into its constituent colours or wavelengths. This is similar to obtaining images at thousands of different wavelengths all at once, which provides a wealth of valuable information to astronomers.
This image shows Neptune observed with the MUSE instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). At each pixel within Neptune, MUSE splits the incoming light into its constituent colors or wavelengths. This is similar to obtaining images at thousands of different wavelengths all at once, which provides a wealth of valuable information to astronomers. ESO/P. Irwin et al.

The researchers also found an unexpected bright spot next to the dark spot, thought to be an unusual type of cloud. The research shows how astronomers can learn more about the atmospheres of distant solar system planets from the ground.

“This is an astounding increase in humanity’s ability to observe the cosmos. At first, we could only detect these spots by sending a spacecraft there, like Voyager. Then we gained the ability to make them out remotely with Hubble. Finally, technology has advanced to enable this from the ground,” said co-author Michael Wong.

The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
James Webb spots exoplanet with gritty clouds of sand floating in its atmosphere
This illustration conceptualises the swirling clouds identified by the James Webb Space Telescope in the atmosphere of the exoplanet VHS 1256 b. The planet is about 40 light-years away and orbits two stars that are locked in their own tight rotation. Its clouds, which are filled with silicate dust, are constantly rising, mixing, and moving during its 22-hour day.

One of the most exciting things about the James Webb Space Telescope is that not only can it detect exoplanets, but it can even peer into their atmospheres to see what they are composed of. Understanding exoplanet atmospheres will help us to find potentially habitable worlds, but it will also turn up some fascinating oddities -- like a recent finding of an exoplanet with an atmosphere full of gritty, sand clouds.

Exoplanet VHS 1256 b, around 40 light-years away, has a complex and dynamic atmosphere that shows considerable changes over a 22-hour day. Not only does the atmosphere show evidence of commonly observed chemicals like water, methane, and carbon monoxide, but it also appears to be dotted with clouds made up of silicate grains.

Read more
Astronomers share early images from James Webb’s galaxy survey
Images of four example galaxies selected from the first epoch of COSMOS-Web NIRCam observations, highlighting the range of structures that can be seen. In the upper left is a barred spiral galaxy; in the upper right is an example of a gravitational lens, where the mass of the central galaxy is causing the light from a distant galaxy to be stretched into arcs; on the lower left is nearby galaxy displaying shells of material, suggesting it merged with another galaxy in its past; on the lower right is a barred spiral galaxy with several clumps of active star formation.

One of the major aims of the James Webb Space Telescope is to observe some of the earliest galaxies in the universe, and to do that it needs to be able to see extremely distant objects. But looking at a particular very old galaxy in detail is only half of the problem. To truly understand the earliest stages of the universe, astronomers also need to see how these very old galaxies are distributed so they can understand the large-scale structure of the universe.

That's the aim of the COSMOS-Web program, which is using James Webb to survey a wide area of the sky and look for these rare, ancient galaxies. It aims to study up to 1 million galaxies during over 255 hours of observing time, using both Webb's near-infrared camera (NIRCam) and its mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) camera. While there is still plenty of observing left to do, the researchers in the COSMOS-Web program recently shared some of their first results.

Read more
The ghostly remnants of a dead star captured in stunning image
This image shows a spectacular view of the orange and pink clouds that make up what remains after the explosive death of a massive star — the Vela supernova remnant. This detailed image consists of 554 million pixels, and is a combined mosaic image of observations taken with the 268-million-pixel OmegaCAM camera at the VLT Survey Telescope, hosted at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. OmegaCAM can take images through several filters that each let the telescope see the light emitted in a distinct colour. To capture this image, four filters have been used, represented here by a combination of magenta, blue, green and red. The result is an extremely detailed and stunning view of both the gaseous filaments in the remnant and the foreground bright blue stars that add sparkle to the image.

When a massive star runs out of fuel and comes to the end of its life, it can explode in an enormous and epic event called a supernova, which can be as bright as an entire galaxy. These explosions can obliterate anything around them, but they aren't simply destructive -- they can also create stunning structures called supernova remnants. These remnants are formed as shock waves from the explosion travel through nearby clouds of gas, sculpting them into beautiful shapes.

One such ghostly remnant has been captured by a ground-based instrument called OmegaCAM on the European Southern Observatory's VLT Survey Telescope.  The Vela supernova remnant is located 800 light-years away and was created by the death of a star around 11,000 years ago.

Read more