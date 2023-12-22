 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See a festive cosmic chicken captured by the VLT Survey Telescope

Georgina Torbet
By

A new image from the VLT Survey Telescope shows a beautiful region called the Running Chicken Nebula, which makes for a striking festive scene. Located 6,500 light-years away, this region is full of bright young stars that sculpt the clouds of dust and gas around them to form complex structures.

The Running Chicken Nebula comprises several clouds, all of which we can see in this vast image from the VLT Survey Telescope (VST), hosted at ESO’s Paranal site. This 1.5-billion pixel image spans an area in the sky of about 25 full Moons. The clouds shown in wispy pink plumes are full of gas and dust, illuminated by the young and hot stars within them.
The Running Chicken Nebula comprises several clouds, all of which we can see in this vast image from the VLT Survey Telescope (VST), hosted at European Southern Observatory’s Paranal site. This 1.5-billion-pixel image spans an area in the sky of about 25 full moons. The clouds shown in wispy pink plumes are full of gas and dust, and are illuminated by the young and hot stars within them. ESO/VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: CASU

This particular structure is thought to look like a chicken, as the European Southern Observatory explains: “The Running Chicken Nebula actually comprises several regions, all of which we can see in this vast image that spans an area in the sky of about 25 full Moons. The brightest region within the nebula is called IC 2948, where some people see the chicken’s head and others its rear end. The wispy pastel contours are ethereal plumes of gas and dust.

Recommended Videos

“Towards the center of the image, marked by the bright, vertical, almost pillar-like, structure, is IC 2944. The brightest twinkle in this particular region is Lambda Centauri, a star visible to the naked eye that is much closer to us than the nebula itself.”

Don't Miss

The image is formed from a mosaic of many small images that have been stitched together, and were taken by a telescope located in the Paranal Observatory in Chile. The VLT Survey Telescope includes a camera instrument called OmegaCAM, which works in the visible light wavelength and observes the southern sky from its position in the Southern Hemisphere.

The images that make up the mosaic were taken using various different filters, each of which lets in a particular wavelength of light, allowing scientists to collect detailed information on distant targets like this nebula.

The nebula is being studied as part of a project to look at the life cycle of stars. When stars are born from clouds of dust and gas, they often give off large amounts of radiation when they are young. This radiation carves shapes into the dust and gas, forming shapes and illuminating the gas and making it glow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Neptune has a dark spot of its own, and it has been imaged from Earth
Neptune observed with the MUSE instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope.

While the most famous planetary spot in the solar system would have to be Jupiter's Great Red Spot, an epic storm 10,000 miles wide that has been raging for hundreds of years, other planets are known to host spots of their own as well. That includes Neptune, which had a large dark spot that was first imaged by Voyager 2 when it passed by in the 1980s.

Neptune's spot was named the Great Dark Spot, but when the Hubble Space Telescope tried to image the spot in 1994, it had disappeared. Now, a Neptune spot has been imaged from the ground for the first time, using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT).

Read more
Webb telescope captures Ring Nebula in gorgeous detail
The Ring Nebula captured by Webb’s IRCam (Near-Infrared Camera).

The James Webb Space Telescope has just served up a couple more sublime images, this time showing the Ring Nebula in astonishing detail.

First spotted in the 18th Century and located around 2,500 light-years from Earth, the Ring Nebula’s colorful main ring is made up of gas thrown off by a dying star at the center of the nebula.

Read more
See Ingenuity helicopter take to the air in video captured by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this video of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's 54th flight on Aug. 3, 2023. After performing a preflight "wiggle check" with its rotors, the helicopter takes off, hovers at an altitude of 16 feet (5 meters), and rotates to the left, before touching back down. The mission conducted the short pop-up flight to check Ingenuity's navigation system.

NASA has released a video taken by the Perseverance rover on Mars that shows its companion, the helicopter Ingenuity, in flight. Ingenuity performed a short flight into the air and back down to the martian surface on August 3, and the rover was near enough to capture footage of the flight using its Mastcam-Z imager.

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this video of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's 54th flight on August 3, 2023. After performing a preflight "wiggle check" with its rotors, the helicopter takes off, hovers at an altitude of 16 feet (5 meters), and rotates to the left, before touching back down. The mission conducted the short pop-up flight to check Ingenuity's navigation system. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

Read more