Japan’s lunar lander surprises team by waking up from cold lunar night

Trevor Mogg
By

Japan’s lunar lander has reestablished contact with its mission controllers on Earth, confirming that it had successfully made it through a bitterly cold two-week lunar night.

SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) reached the moon last month — a first for Japan as it became only the fifth nation to achieve a soft-landing on the lunar surface. But it soon emerged that SLIM had toppled over as it touched down, leaving the team at JAXA — Japan’s NASA — wondering if the mission could continue.

Following a short outage soon after landing, JAXA was able to make brief contact with SLIM, during which the lander beamed a number of images back to Earth. But as the sun’s rays moved away from the lander’s solar panels, it again lost power as it entered a lengthy lunar night.

The team wasn’t sure if SLIM would survive this period of intense cold, but on Monday it was delighted to discover that the lander had made it.

“Last night, a command was sent to SLIM and a response received, confirming that the spacecraft has made it through the lunar night and maintained communication capabilities,” JAXA said in a post on social media.

It added: “Communication with SLIM was terminated after a short time, as it was still lunar midday and the temperature of the communication equipment was very high. Preparations are being made to resume operations when instrument temperatures have sufficiently cooled.”

It means that the mission may be able to fulfill more of its goals, including to carry out “high-resolution spectroscopic observations” once conditions improve.

But it’s already achieved the main purpose of its mission, which was to demonstrate new technology for precision landings. While the descent didn’t go strictly according to plan, SLIM touchdown accuracy could be considered as being within 32.8 feet (10 meters), demonstrating an accuracy significantly greater than that offered by technology used by earlier lunar missions, which targeted landing zones across several miles.

SLIM’s soft lunar landing put Japan in an elite club that includes the U.S., Russia, China, and India. In recent days, the U.S. also set a new record when a mission by Texas-based Intuitive Machines became the first commercial endeavor to touch down on the lunar surface, though like SLIM, the landing was not perfect and the mission is expected to end earlier than planned.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
NASA looks beyond SpaceX for future lunar landers
An illustration showing astronauts on the moon.

NASA has announced it’s welcoming lunar lander concepts from commercial companies other than SpaceX, which already has a contract to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon in the mid-2020s as part of the Artemis program.

Accepted designs will be capable of transporting astronauts and equipment between the moon-orbiting Gateway station and the lunar surface as part of NASA’s long-term goal to create a sustainable human presence on the moon, with a view toward using the base as a steppingstone for the first crewed mission to Mars.

Read more
NASA offers new date for crewed lunar landing as hopes for 2024 fade
space based solar power earths moon nearside

NASA has revealed that it won’t meet its 2024 target date for landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, NASA chief Bill Nelson said the date, set by the Trump administration in 2019, was “not grounded in technical feasibility,” adding that the space agency is now looking at "no earlier than 2025" for the lunar landing.

Read more
NASA names winner of a $93 million lunar lander contract
nasa names winner of a 93 million lunar lander contract firefly aerospace s blue ghost

NASA has dished out $93.3. million to Firefly Aerospace to help it deliver a suite of 10 science investigations and technology demonstrations to the moon in 2023.

The Cedar Park, Texas-based company will use its Blue Ghost lunar lander (below) to deliver the payloads weighing a total of 94 kg to the moon’s Mare Crisium basin. A launch vehicle for the mission is yet to be decided.

Read more