 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA video reveals all about upcoming Artemis I moon mission

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’ve simply been too busy to get up to speed with NASA’s upcoming Artemis I mission, then a new video released by the space agency tells you everything you need to know about it in less than five minutes.

Titled Artemis I: We Are Ready, the video explains why we’re heading to the moon again, and with the use of impressive graphics, it shows how the carefully planned Artemis I mission is expected to unfold.

Artemis I: We Are Ready

NASA’s Artemis program is all about a new era of space exploration that’s designed to put humans back on the moon and also send them to Mars — and possibly beyond.

The uncrewed Artemis I mission is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29 and will involve the very first flight of NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket — its most powerful launch vehicle to date — and the maiden flight of the new Orion spaceship designed especially for deep space missions.

Orion’s journey will last six weeks and involve a fly-by of the moon that will take it within just 62 miles of the lunar surface. Orion will then return to Earth and splash down off the coast of California.

A successful Artemis I mission will pave the way for Artemis II, which will take the same route but with astronauts on board. Following that, Artemis III will endeavor to put the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface in a mission that could take place as early as 2025.

“The journey of half a million miles — the first flight of the Artemis Generation — is about to begin,” NASA said in comments accompanying the video. “The uncrewed Artemis I mission will jump-start humanity’s return to the moon with the thunderous liftoff of NASA’s powerful new Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. This critical flight test will send Orion farther than any human-rated spacecraft has ever flown, putting new systems and processes to the test and lighting the way for the crew missions to come. Artemis I is ready for departure — and, together with our partners around the world, we are ready to return to the moon, with our sights on Mars and beyond.”

With 8.8 million pounds of thrust blasting the 98-meter-tall SLS rocket skyward, Monday’s launch is guaranteed to be an impressive spectacle, and you can watch the entire event via NASA’s livestream.

Editors' Recommendations

Time-lapse video compresses moon rocket’s 10-hour trip into 25 seconds

time lapse video speeds up moon rockets trip to launchpad nasa sls rocket rollout

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

Check out NASA’s skywatching tips for August

6 awesome Earth images captured from the ISS in July

The Nile River as seen from the space station.

Chinese rocket debris comes down near villages

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

NASA video reveals complexity of Lunar Gateway plan

Artist's visualization of the Gateway spacecraft with scientific instruments aboard.

Remote surgery robot to be tested on space station

Virtual Incision's MIRA robot.

Check out Webb telescope’s most amazing image yet

The Cartwheel Galaxy captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA says it’s looking good for lunar launch weeks from now

NASA's next-generation SLS rocket.

Watch this U.S. spy satellite get launched to orbit by SpaceX rival

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on a mission for the NRO.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover hails its ‘dusty dozen’

mars 2020 perseverance rover