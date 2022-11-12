 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX launch two media satellites this morning

Georgina Torbet
By

This morning, Saturday, November 12, there’s a chance to catch an early SpaceX launch as the company sends two communications satellites into orbit. The weather is looking good for the launch at 90% favorable, and the launch will be livestreamed so you can watch along at home.

Below we’ve got all the details on how to tune in and catch the event.

What to expect from the launch

The Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites will be launched using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. As is typical for SpaceX launches, the Falcon 9 booster is being reused from previous missions including the first crewed demonstration test of the Dragon. It also previously flew on the RADARSAT constellation mission, the SXM-7 mission, and 10 Starlink missions.

The two satellites are for the company IntelSat, which operates a large fleet of communications satellites. The satellites were built by the company Maxar, which is known for its satellite imagery, and which used its 1300-class platform — one of the popular models of communications satellite.

“Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy 32 (G-32) are the next satellites in Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan, a new generation of technology that will provide Intelsat Media customers in North America with high-performance media distribution capabilities and unmatched penetration of cable headends,” IntelSat writes on its website.

The satellites will be launched into geostationary orbit, with separation of the two satellites expected between 30 and 40 minutes after liftoff.

How to watch the launch

The launch is scheduled for 11:06 a.m. ET (8:06 a.m. PT) on Saturday, November 12. The launch will be livestreamed by SpaceX, with coverage beginning around 15 minutes before launch — so that’s just before 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

To watch the livestream, you can either use the video embedded near the top of this page or head to SpaceX’s YouTube page for the launch.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the launch of the world’s most powerful operational rocket
Watch NASA demolish a piece of space history in 10 seconds
NASA's Building 4200 at the Marshall Space Flight Center being demolished.
Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch
A Falcon 9 rocket on its way to orbit.
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
Enormous meteor strike blows 500 foot-wide crater into Martian surface
Illustration of an impact causing surface waves to spread across Mars.
See the ‘quiet’ of the sun’s corona in Solar Orbiter footage
The ESA-led Solar Orbiter mission has experienced its second close encounter with the Sun. It is delivering more stunning data, and at higher resolution than ever before.
NASA’s Psyche mission to metal asteroid has a new launch date
This illustration, updated as of June 2020, depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.
Lucy spacecraft snaps stunning image of Earth during flyby
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured this image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
Rebooted Mars Express instrument peers inside martian moon Phobos
Mars Express HRSC image of Phobos, taken on 7 March 2010.
James Webb captures a stunning colliding pair of galaxies
This image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope depicts IC 1623, an entwined pair of interacting galaxies which lies around 270 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cetus. The two galaxies in IC 1623 are plunging headlong into one another in a process known as a galaxy merger. Their collision has ignited a frenzied spate of star formation known as a starburst, creating new stars at a rate more than twenty times that of the Milky Way galaxy.
Spooky cobwebbed Hubble image helps investigate dark matter
Hundreds of small galaxies appear across this view. Their colours vary. Some are shades of orange, while others are white. Most appear as fuzzy ovals, but a few have distinct spiral arms. There are also many thin, long, orange arcs that curve around the centre of the image, where there is a prominent orange glow.
Astronomers spot a huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid between Earth and Venus
Twilight observations with the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera at NOIRLab’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile have enabled astronomers to spot three near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the glare of the Sun. These NEAs are part of an elusive population that lurks inside the orbits of Earth and Venus. One of the asteroids is the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
The ghostly remnants of a dead star captured in stunning image
This image shows a spectacular view of the orange and pink clouds that make up what remains after the explosive death of a massive star — the Vela supernova remnant. This detailed image consists of 554 million pixels, and is a combined mosaic image of observations taken with the 268-million-pixel OmegaCAM camera at the VLT Survey Telescope, hosted at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. OmegaCAM can take images through several filters that each let the telescope see the light emitted in a distinct colour. To capture this image, four filters have been used, represented here by a combination of magenta, blue, green and red. The result is an extremely detailed and stunning view of both the gaseous filaments in the remnant and the foreground bright blue stars that add sparkle to the image.