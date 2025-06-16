SpaceX’s Starlink rival is about to launch more internet satellites — here’s how to watch

Amazon is preparing to launch its second batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites to orbit as it seeks to build out a constellation to take on SpaceX’s Starlink service.

The KA-02 mission had been delayed due to inclement weather, but Amazon and rocket provider United Launch Alliance (ULA) appear confident that it can send the satellites skyward on Monday, June 16.

An Atlas V 551 rocket, configured with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters and a medium-length payload fairing, will launch the Project Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Amazon launched its first batch of 27 Project Kuiper satellites a couple of months ago, and Monday’s mission will also carry the same number.

The company is hoping to launch a global high-speed, low-latency satellite-powered internet service with as few as 1,000 satellites by the end of this year. Building out the constellation to the targeted 3,200 satellites will help to boost network performance and reliability for paying customers.

SpaceX’s Starlink initiative began deploying internet satellites in 2019 and so has a major head start on Amazon, but over time, Project Kuiper hopes to differentiate itself by offering affordable user terminals as well as exploiting Amazon Web Services for advanced cloud integration. By focusing on seamless connectivity for remote and underserved regions, and integrating with existing telecom infrastructure, Project Kuiper is seeking to carve out a significant share in the rapidly growing internet satellite sector, though clearly it’s going to take several years to before it has any chance of reaching its goal.

How to watch

Amazon and ULA are targeting 1:25 p.m. ET (10:25 a.m. PT) on Monday, June 16, for the launch the KA-02 mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

You can watch a livestream of the launch via the player embedded at the top of this page. The broadcast will begin at about 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Additionally, if you live on the East Coast and the skies are clear, there’s a chance you’ll be able to see the rocket heading to orbit. This chart reveals how many seconds after launch it will take for the rocket to become visible, depending on your location.