 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch the conjunction of Venus and Saturn online today

Georgina Torbet
By

With temperatures dropping and winter well set in over much of the Northern Hemisphere, we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t fancy sitting outside for an evening of stargazing. However, it would be a shame to miss astronomical events like the close conjunction of Venus and Saturn in the sky tonight.

Venus meets Saturn: a planetary conjunction – live event (22 Jan. 2023)

Fortunately, there’s an online livestream of the event so you can enjoy the sights while staying snug and warm at home. We’ve got the details on how to watch below.

What to expect from the conjunction

The planet Venus.
The planet Venus NASA

A conjunction is when two or more bodies appear close to each other in the sky, and tonight, Sunday January 22, there will be a conjunction between Venus and Saturn. As space.com points out, because Venus is much closer to us and to the sun than Saturn is, it will appear much brighter. But with a telescope, it will be possible to see Saturn as well, even though it will be 100 times fainter than Venus.

cassini images
NASA/JPL

The two planets will be close to each other in the night sky for several days, but they will reach their closest proximity tonight. If you do fancy braving the cold to appreciate the view, then Sky and Telescope advises using binoculars or a telescope and looking during twilight, when the two planets should be visible above the thin crescent of the moon.

To see when the conjunction will be visible from your time zone, you can use the online tool at In The Sky.

How to watch the conjunction online

To watch the conjunction from the warmth of home, you can tune in to the livestream provided by the Virtual Telescope Project. This project uses data from robotic telescopes that is streamed for free to the public to allow a broader range of people to enjoy views of the night sky.

The stream of the conjunction begins at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Sunday, January 22. You can watch the stream either by heading to the project’s YouTube channel or by using the video embedded near the top of this page.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How James Webb peers into the atmospheres of far-off exoplanets
Illustration of a planet on a black background. The planet is large and rocky. Roughly two-thirds of the planet is lit, while the rest is in shadow.
How to watch the classified SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow
The Falcon Heavy is seen at Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
These supermassive black holes are cozying up close together
Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to look deep into the heart of the pair of merging galaxies known as UGC 4211 discovered two black holes growing side by side, just 750 light-years apart. This artist’s conception shows the late-stage galaxy merger and its two central black holes. The binary black holes are the closest together ever observed in multiple wavelengths.
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission hindered by thruster issue
This illustration shows NASA’s Lunar Flashlight carrying out a trajectory correction maneuver with the Moon and Earth in the background. Powered by the small satellite’s four thrusters, the maneuver is needed to reach lunar orbit.
Old NASA satellite predicted to reenter the atmosphere tomorrow
NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere in early January.
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon
Hubble sees the ghostly light of lost, wandering stars
These are Hubble Space Telescope images of two massive clusters of galaxies named MOO J1014+0038 (left panel) and SPT-CL J2106-5844 (right panel). The artificially added blue color is translated from Hubble data that captured a phenomenon called intracluster light. This extremely faint glow traces a smooth distribution of light from wandering stars scattered across the cluster. Billions of years ago the stars were shed from their parent galaxies and now drift through intergalactic space.
Peering into clouds of dust to understand star formation
This image of the spectacular Sh2-54 nebula was taken in infrared light using ESO’s VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The clouds of dust and gas that are normally obvious in visible light are less evident here, and in this light we can see the light of the stars behind the nebulae now piercing through.
Earth to be visited by once-in-50,000-year comet
unprocessed image from the WISPR instrument on board NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shows comet NEOWISE
Hubble snaps a cluster in our galaxy bursting with stars
The scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 are strewn across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 6355 is a galactic globular cluster that resides in our Milky Way galaxy's inner regions. It is less than 50,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Perseverance rover celebrates its first Martian birthday
mars 2020 perseverance rover
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon depart the ISS on Monday
(Nov. 27, 2022) --- The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, loaded with over 7,700 pounds of science, supplies, and cargo, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 259 miles above the African continent.
Watch a SpaceX rocket hurtle to orbit and back in 90 seconds
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida.