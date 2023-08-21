 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch NASA’s trailer for Friday’s crewed launch to the ISS

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA and SpaceX are pretty much ready for Friday’s launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station.

The space agency posted a video on Monday as part of the build-up for Friday’s launch. You can watch it below.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Mission to the Space Station (Official Trailer)

Operated by NASA and SpaceX, the Crew-7 launch will carry American Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, Andreas Mogensen of ESA (European Space Agency), Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Konstantin Borisov of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

Related

On Sunday, the team of international astronauts departed NASA’s Houston facility following months of intense training, and headed to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to get ready for the trip to orbit.

Recommended Videos

The four spacefarers will fly aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, deployed to orbit by SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. They’ll live and work aboard the ISS for six months, orbiting about 250 miles above Earth.

The launch is targeted for 3:49 a.m. ET on Friday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the orbital outpost at 2:02 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 26. Be sure to check NASA’s social media feeds for any last-minute changes to the schedule.

NASA will provide coverage of the prelaunch and launch activities for the mission to the space station. Digital Trends has an article detailing how to watch the livestream of the entire event.

“As part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, Crew-7 marks the eighth human spaceflight mission supported by a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and the seventh crew rotation mission to the space station since 2020 for NASA,” the space agency said on its website.

It will also be NASA’s first mission involving professional astronauts since the Crew-6 flight in February, and its first crewed flight since the Ax-2 mission three months ago that took four private citizens to the ISS for a short stay.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to watch two U.S. astronauts on a spacewalk at the ISS on Friday
Astronaut on spacewalk

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA is making final preparations for the seventh spacewalk to take place at the International Space Station (ISS) this year.

Read more
A SpaceX Dragon spaceship is carrying lots of fresh fruit to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching on Monday, June 5, 2023.

A cargo-filled spaceship is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) following a successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center at 11:47 a.m. ET on Monday, June 5.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket powered a Dragon spacecraft to orbit in the spaceflight company’s 38th launch this year. It was the fifth flight of this Falcon 9 rocket and the fourth for the Dragon, highlighting the reusability element of the company's spaceflight system.

Read more
New space record set for crew in Earth orbit
Earth from space.

For a brief time on Tuesday, there were more people in Earth orbit than ever before.

With 11 people aboard the International Space Station (ISS) until just a few hours ago, and three Chinese taikonauts arriving at the Chinese space station on Tuesday to join three other crewmembers already there, the number of people in Earth orbit reached 17.

Read more